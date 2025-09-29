Missing teacher found safe in Piarco hotel

MISSING teacher and financial consultant Komal Maharaj, 41, has been found safe in a hotel in Piarco.

According to police, Maharaj, who also went missing in 2024, was found on September 29, two days after relatives reported him missing a second time.

Speaking to Newsday hours before he was found, a relative, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said Maharaj’s wife and daughters, six and ten respectively, had not been taking his second disappearance well. The family had been spending their time praying for some positive news.

Adding to the emotional toll, the relative said Maharaj will turn 42 on October 1, and his daughters could not bear the thought of spending the day without him.

The relative said the family was assisting the anti-kidnapping unit and other officers with their investigations.

The teacher was reported missing on September 27 by a female relative at the Chaguanas Police Station. He was seen leaving his home around 6.40 am. CCTV footage from the home showed him walking out the front gate dressed in blue jeans, a black long-sleeve sweater, and sunglasses around 1.30 pm. A witness, who knows him, claimed to have seen Maharaj sitting on a bench at a Chaguanas savannah. He appeared to be on the phone and “looked worried.”

Shortly after, he reportedly got into a silver Nissan Wingroad with a black bonnet and a “for sale” sticker on the top left of the windshield, before the car drove off. Calls and messages to his phone went unanswered.

Maharaj went missing in July 2024 after withdrawing cash from an ATM at Price Plaza, Chaguanas. He was found about two weeks later with his family, saying he was kidnapped and taken to Venezuela. He was allegedly allowed to communicate with his family under the watchful eye of his captors. His relative told Newsday the family had not received any communication from him since his latest disappearance. Hunters Search and Rescue Team head, Vallence Rambharat, told Newsday he had contacted Maharaj’s wife and would have also looked into the disappearance.