Larry Mosca showcases Birds and Landscapes at Horizons Art Gallery

Larry Mosca - Manakin Melody -

Horizons Art Gallery presents Birds and Landscapes, the latest solo exhibition by celebrated wildlife artist Larry Mosca. Renowned for capturing the spirit of nature, Mosca’s latest collection offers a tranquil journey through birds and landscapes, paintings that stand as meditations on the sacredness of life.

A media release said, this latest body of work, the artist explains, was born out of pure joy rather than any external motivation:

“This collection starts with absolutely no motivation. Not for money or exhibition or anything. Simply for the joy of painting, playing. Children, when playing, are not playing for any reward or outcome. The joy of playing is intrinsic. So, this collection is entirely spontaneous, and not contaminated by the ego,” said Mosca.

Mosca describes the process as effortless and unplanned, with birds and landscapes sometimes appearing almost on their own as the paintings developed. He speaks of a creative state where the self dissolves, replaced by presence, a sacred flow that transforms each painting into what he calls “holy, sacred objects” rather than just products of labour.”

Born in Woodbrook in 1953, Mosca’s path as an artist was set early. At the age of 22, he won an art scholarship from the Asa Wright Nature Centre, where he trained with the renowned wildlife artist and ornithologist Don Richard Eckelberry. This experience launched what has become a long and prolific career, marked by over 20 solo exhibitions since his sell-out debut in 1976. His works can be found in major private collections locally and abroad, including England and Argentina, the release said.

The opening night of Birds and Landscapes can be attended on September 30 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition runs until October 11 from Mondays to Fridays, 8.30 am-5 pm, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or 280-3058.