Kitchener's wife remembered for her love, support, 'sweet hand'

Kernal "Kitch" Roberts is seen in tears as he greets Fr Urban Hudlin at the funeral of his mother, Valerie Green, at the St Finbar's Roman Catholic Church on Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin on September 29. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

While alive, Valarie Green would have been more popularly known as the widow of calypso legend Aldwyn "Kitchener" Roberts and for popularising the flag-woman persona, but in death she is being remembered for her constant displays of love, strength and support to everyone she knew.

Greene’s family, including her son, musician Kernal Roberts, delivered tributes at her funeral at St Finbar’s RC, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, on September 29. They spoke about a woman who always stood by her family and “cooked the best callaloo in the world.”

Green died on September 19 at the St James Medical Complex after complaining of shortness of breath.

Her daughter Quweina Roberts alleged the staff at the facility did not deal with Green in a timely manner and their failure to do so contributed to her death.

In a Facebook post on September 19, she said, "The failed medical system in TT took our mother from us. She's gone because they failed her this morning."

Newsday spoke with North West Regional Health Authority CEO Anthony Blake on September 29 who he said he was unable to comment on the incident at this point in time.

Green’s family did not spend any time addressing the circumstances surrounding her death, choosing instead to remember her life.

Her family was supported at the funeral by several cultural heavyweights including Machel Montano, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Weston ”Cro Cro” Rawlins, Carl and Carol Jacobs, Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool, Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry and others.

Roberts, an accomplished songwriter, fought back tears as he described how honoured he felt to deliver her eulogy.

“We all know I wrote a lot of songs in my life. I have written many road march (songs) but this eulogy I have had the honour and privilege to write, is the most graceful song I have ever written.”

Roberts noted his mother was an excellent cook and always opened her kitchen to anyone who was at their home, an example of her loving and nurturing ways.

“She would cook up a storm every Sunday with many famous calypsonians coming to taste her mouth-watering cuisine.

“I’m here today to testify my mother used to make the greatest callaloo in the world. That woman coulda cook and I’m sure many of you here can testify to that as well because once mummy cook and you pass through, you sure to get food.”

Roberts had everyone in the church laughing as he recalled the story of how the family’s famous Rainorama home along the Western Main Road in Diego Martin came to be.

He said Green told his father about the land for sale and he surprised her with it some weeks later.

Imitating his famous stutter, Roberts said his father took Green to the property and proudly said, “This is we land now. Ah buy it for we.”

The couple then spent years building what Roberts described as his father’s “dream home.”

The compound, however, become the subject of legal battle after Kitchener, unbeknownst to the family, signed it over to another woman before she died in 1998.

In 2007, seven years after Kitchener’s death, Green and her children were ordered to vacate the premises when a judge determined ownership belonged to the woman’s sister.

Green took the mater all the way to the Privy Council and after more than two decades of legal wrangling, she was able to secure ownership once again.

“There was a legal battle for Rainorama. She endured a 23-year court case to restore Rainorama to her name for her children. She did everything and anything for us."

Roberts said he was happy the matter was resolved before she died.

“I thank God that he kept her alive long enough to see that the injustice that was done to her was corrected.”

Roberts said despite her issues with his father, she always supported him, just as she did all her children in the various endeavours.

“That is woman,” he added as he urged all her friends and family members to smile when they think of her and her uplifting attitude.

The highlight of the funeral, though, was the extempo performance by Deacon Derek Walcott who delivered the homily.

With 14-time extempo monarch Peters in the crowd, and having to follow a soul-stirring rendition of Goodness of God by Destra Garcia, Walcott put on a creditable performance.

He had the crowd loudly singing the popular “Santimanitay” refrain as he summarised the sentiments shared by Green’s family during their tributes.

Entertainment aside, Walcott urged those present to embrace all the positive values Green had been remembered for.

“Your face will be on a (funeral) programme someday. How do you want people to remember you? What is your conduct? Are you a positive influence?”