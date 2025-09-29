Five arrested, two pistols, ammo seized

- File photo

Five people were arrested and two firearms and ammunition were seized during an anti-crime exercise in the Central Division on Sunday.

A police release stated that officers from the Freeport Police Station conducted an exercise between 7.30 am and 10 am on September 28, along with personnel from the Freeport CID and Warrants Section.

Based on information, the officers searched a house at Mission Road, Freeport, where they discovered two pistols, three magazines and a quantity of assorted ammunition.

Five suspects, four men and one woman, ages 26 to 41, all from Freeport, were arrested in connection with the finds.

Supt Fitzworme co-ordinated the exercise along with ASP Reyes and ASP Hernandez.

Investigations are ongoing into the matter.