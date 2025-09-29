DJ Bravo drops new single Live My Life on the Kruise Time Riddim

T20 cricket icon and global entertainer Dwayne Bravo (DJ Bravo) adds another song to his growing music catalogue with the release of Live My Life, a powerful new anthem on the Kruise Time Riddim produced by Black Shadow Music.

Mixed and mastered by Troyton at Black Shadow Studio and co-written by Troyton Rami, Jojo and Bravo, the track joins an all-star lineup that includes dancehall stars Mavado, Vanessa Bling, Mr Vegas and TOK, among others on the riddim, said a media release.

Fresh from guiding the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to their historic fifth CPL championship, Bravo says the message behind Live My Life is personal and universal, “This one is very special to me, and I think it’s a song anyone can relate to. Live My Life is about staying true to yourself – living your own truth, following your own path, and not letting the noise or distractions pull you off course.

"My message is simple: stay focused, believe in yourself, and always trust in God. That’s how I’ve lived my journey, whether on the cricket field or in music. I’m always happy to collaborate with fellow regional artistes and talent like Troytan and Black Shadow Music – I’m very passionate about giving back and creating opportunities for others. That’s why I launched Collabr, an app designed to connect young and emerging Caribbean talent with creatives across the world. The goal is to keep pushing Caribbean music to a global stage and show the power of our culture. Big respect to Troytan and to everyone who made this project possible. Let’s keep living our lives with purpose and positivity.”

Rami, in the release, praised Bravo’s creativity saying, “DJ Bravo is an incredibly hard-working entertainer who’s always reinventing himself and never stays in a box. His creativity brings a fresh, exciting energy to every project. With his catchy hooks and infectious wordplay, he creates music that will stand the test of time. Big respect to DJ Bravo.”

Live My Life is now available on all major streaming platforms.