Divali Nagar 2025 opens on October 11

Shree Madurai Veeran Kali Amman dance group performed at the Divali Nagar in 2024. - FILE PHOTO/ Lincoln Holder

The National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) has announced the staging of its 38th annual Divali Nagar – a premier nine-day cultural festival, to be held from October 11-19 at the NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas.

In a release on September 29, NCIC said Divali Nagar has grown into one of the largest cultural festivals in the Caribbean, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

"It serves as a beacon of cultural pride, education and entertainment, while fostering unity amongst diverse communities," NCIC said.

This year’s festival will be celebrated under the inspiring theme Loka Sangraha (Welfare of the World), highlighting unity, cultural preservation and the collective upliftment of society.

Some of the major highlights of Divali Nagar 2025 include: Yuva Manch – A dynamic platform dedicated to young and upcoming artists, allowing them to showcase their creativity and talent.

The main stage performances will include a vibrant lineup of music, dance and song, featuring both established and emerging local artists.

On the seventh night (October 17), a special night of emerging stars event will take place, spotlighting the next generation of cultural icons.

NCIC said the chief guest for Divali Nagar 2025 is Davendranath Tancoo, Minister of Finance, who will attend the opening night.

The Divali Nagar will include several commercial booths, offering a range of products, services and cultural displays.

Additionally, patrons will also have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of local vegetarian cuisine.

Admission is free.