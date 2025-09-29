Deeply dark days ahead

THE EDITOR: The recent decision by the Donald Trump-led US government to prepare to unilaterally bomb "drug labs" in Venezuela is a very troubling move.

The underlying motive is clearly regime change in Venezuela. History shows that this is consistent with US foreign policy. If they do not like you, they will find a way to move you.

Depending on the level of escalation, TT will not be in any position to help itself if Venezuelans decide to illegally migrate en masse.

The office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in TT was closed at the end of August. This means no more US dollars for taking in refugees, as happened when the PNM was in government.

US President Donald Trump is very transactional. Everything for him is about money and power.

Would the US government be prepared to give assistance to TT, at a price? Given her unyielding support for US foreign policy, maybe Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar could beg Trump for a little protection.

Anyone who has seen drone attacks in Gaza or Ukraine know what destructive power they carry.

In December 2023, the media kindly published a letter in which I referenced three of my deceased uncle's visions.

In the first, "the place got dark. He saw a lot of planes. Then a big, iron plane wrote in the sky – WAR."

In the second, "he saw missiles and rockets passing over the country going from north to south."

In the third, "he was shown planes flying from battleships anchored outside Trinidad."

Note the details carefully. Are these visions about to be fulfilled?

Let me be very clear. This is not a letter in defence of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. It is a call for people to be aware of what may lie ahead.

