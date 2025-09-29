Chief Sec splits tourism division, denies Burris not performing

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has denied that the splitting of the portfolio of the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation has anything to do with the performance of Secretary Tashia Burris.

Augustine made the comment during a virtual media conference on September 29, two weeks after he announced in a media release that Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett had been temporarily assigned Burris's portfolio.

Augustine said he has the right to assign and reassign the duties as he deems it necessary for the proper functioning of the THA.

“I don’t want anybody passing their mouths – I’m using the colloquial term – unnecessarily on Secretary Burris. Because here is the reality, Secretary Burris has a duty that is perhaps harder than most. She has a duty to take peanuts allocations to find a way to market the destination, keep Tobago relevant in the eyes of stakeholders where tourism is concerned, and get airlift to the island.

"Secretary Burris will focus on tourism and transportation at this time and until further notice from me or from my office, Secretary Hackett will assume the duties for antiquities and culture.”

He said for one week starting September 15, Burris requested a leave of absence. He said under law, the responsibility for the portfolio fell to him or he could assign it to someone else.

“In that week, I was trying to also meet with the (October) carnival stakeholders, trying to see what’s happening down at festivals (Tobago Festivals Commission) and why they’re not paying their stakeholders and I said, 'Look, this is too much.'”

He said Hackett had completed all the school repairs, schools were reopened, and things were running smoothly in her division. He said he decided to temporarily assign her responsibility and by the end of the first week, he got a report from Hackett about the work that was done and what else was required.

“I can give duties to anybody temporarily for any length of time, any amount of duties – I am so authorised to do in law. There is nothing illegal about that, I am authorised if I so choose to split the duties of a division and to remove some from under one secretary and assign those duties with the full powers of section 37:1 to another secretary.”

He added: “I don’t need permission of anybody to do that. I don’t need to consult with the Minority to do that; in fact I don’t even need to consult with members of the executive to do that, but prior to doing so, at the last executive council meeting that was placed in the discussion, and I placed it in writing.”

Minority: Farley afraid to fire Tashia

In an immediate response: Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said Augustine had “fumbled, mumbled and jumbled his way trying to justify this very confusing action.”

He said Augustine was correct that he alone held the authority to assign responsibilities to secretaries, but with that authority comes fully accountability.

"And therefore, the chief secretary is solely responsible for the chaos and confusion now engulfing the public space.”

He said what was witnessed over the last week upon the return of Burris to active duties, has been “an open-door fight, perhaps cat fight or even fowl fight among two of his favoured secretaries.”

The arrangement, he said, was poorly handled.

“It is highly disrespectful and highly disappointing and highly out of place for the chief secretary to treat Tobagonians as if we don’t deserve to know. In this situation, it is not just the politicians and the members of the executive council alone who is facing this confusing, you also have the administrative arm.”

He added: “By the chief secretary appointing this temporary secretary, what is clear is that the chief secretary is clearly saying to all of us that he has lost confidence in the secretary of tourism – what he has in essence did is cowardly fired the secretary without firing the secretary. That is the reality of the situation. The chief secretary has demonstrated himself to be a weak and a coward because he is afraid of making and taking tough decisions.”

In a post on Facebook on September 20, Burris said she had taken time away from work to celebrate her birthday. The social media post came after the Office of the Chief Secretary announced in a release on September 18, that Hackett was temporarily assigned Burris's portfolio.

The release said Hackett will continue to serve as Secretary of Education, Research and Technology. It neither gave a reason for Burris’ absence nor a time frame for Hackett’s temporary appointment.

Augustine has managed additional portfolios in the past, including serving as Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy from the beginning of his term till June 28, 2024. He also served as Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport for a few months following the resignation of former secretary Joel Sampson when he was sworn in as the Tobago West MP.