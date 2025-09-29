Chaguanas teacher reported missing again

Komal Maharaj -

Komal Maharaj, the 41-year-old teacher who went missing in July 2024 and whose family later claimed he was kidnapped, taken to Venezuela, and released after a ransom was paid, has been reported missing again.

Maharaj, of Lyle-Lane Street, Chaguanas, was last seen at home on September 26.

On September 27, a female relative filed a missing person’s report at the Chaguanas police station. She told police she last saw Maharaj around 6.40 am on September 26, before leaving for work.

At that time, Maharaj told her he had to teach music lessons at the Aranguez Hindu School between 2 pm and 4 pm that day.

At 1.07 pm, she received a WhatsApp message from his phone asking what she wanted to eat for lunch.

She replied, but Maharaj never responded.

Repeated calls and messages after that went unanswered, with his phone going straight to voicemail.

Around 3.30 pm the same day, CCTV footage showed Maharaj leaving his home through the front gate and walking toward the nearby savannah.

He was wearing long blue jeans, a black long-sleeved sweater with a zipper, and sunglasses. Police sources said the footage was timestamped at 1.31 pm.

A witness, who knows him, claimed to have seen Maharaj sitting on a bench at the savannah. He appeared to be on the phone and “looked worried.”

Shortly after, he reportedly got into a silver Nissan Wingroad with a black bonnet and a “for sale” sticker on the top left of the windshield, before the car drove off.

The vehicle also had visible damage to the left side of the tailgate.

W/Sgt Gomez is continuing investigations.

In July 2024, Maharaj’s disappearance drew widespread attention.

When he was found, his family released a statement saying he had been held captive in Venezuela for two weeks.

The family had said the details of the ordeal could not be made public, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.

But, they “confirmed” that Maharaj was held captive in Venezuela.

They added that Maharaj was allowed to communicate with his wife and relatives, but only “under the watchful eyes of his captors.”

An undisclosed ransom was reportedly paid for his safe release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 665-5271 or any police station or 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).