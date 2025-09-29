Central Bank grants Auditor General full access for audit

Central Bank governor Larry Howai during a presentation on the economy to the media at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain on September 4. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Full access has been granted to the Auditor General by the Central Bank to key financial systems to properly audit the nation’s public accounts.

In a letter to governor Larry Howai, Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, had advised that the Auditor General should be granted access to the Electronic Cheque Clearing System and the GoAnywhere platform, in a letter sent to the Central Bank governor earlier in September.

Contacted on September 29, Howai told Newsday, “Yes. Full access has been granted.”

In the advice, Jeremie said the refusal to allow inspection of the systems had hampered the Auditor General’s ability to determine whether all government revenue was fully accounted for during the 2023 financial year.

He noted in her latest report, the Auditor General issued a disclaimer of opinion, citing insufficient audit evidence.

The letter cites Sections 116(2) and (4) of the Constitution and Section 25(1) of the Exchequer and Audit Act, which require the Auditor General to examine and report on the Public Accounts each year. Jeremie argued that the constitutional mandate overrides secrecy provisions in Section 56 of the Central Bank Act.

“The constitutional function of the Auditor General cannot be frustrated by statute.

“My view is that access to the Electronic Cheque Clearing System and GoAnywhere Platform managed by the Central Bank is essential to allow the Auditor General to fulfil his statutory mandate,” Jeremie wrote.

The issue dates back to the tenure of the previous governor, Alvin Hilaire, when the Auditor General first sought access to the systems but was denied.

“During the tenure of your predecessor, the Auditor General requested permission… I am advised that, to date, no such permission has been granted.”

Jeremie said that without such access, the Auditor General cannot independently verify the completeness of government revenue records.

He concluded by advising the Central Bank to permit the inspection “as part of the annual audit of the Public Accounts.”

“I, therefore, advise that permission be granted for the Office of the Auditor General to inspect the Electronic Cheque Clearing System and GoAnywhere Platform managed by the Central Bank as part of the annual audit of the Public Accounts.”

In June, the Central Bank said its accounts were no longer audited by the Auditor General.

At the time, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that for a second year, the Central Bank did not co-operate with the Auditor General’s request for information.

The Prime Minister said, “The Central Bank governor refuses to divulge information. This is the same Central Bank Governor who, on two occasions...with two successive Auditor General’s reports, has failed to provide information to the Auditor General.

“Remember last year, when we had the $2.3 billion missing, it was because the Central Bank did not release information, or allow the Auditor (General) to get the accounts to do her work.

“It has happened again. The Auditor General’s report, which will be laid shortly in the Parliament. It has happened again.”

Persad-Bissessar told the Parliament she had instructed Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo to give the Auditor General authority to audit the bank’s accounts.

"Despite the scope of the examination being confined to government-issued cheques, the Central Bank further restricted the scope, which frustrated the entire examination process. Approval by the Central Bank to conduct the examination was not given. Hence, the examination was not conducted.”

Persad-Bissessar said the Auditor General said those restrictions meant she was not able to gain assurance on the reliability of data from the platform since its implementation.

“Consequently, the completeness, reliability, integrity, validity and accuracy of the public accounts of TT could not be ascertained.”

In 2024, there was a fallout between then-finance minister Colm Imbert and Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass over the 2023 public accounts, which led to the latter taking legal action over a probe commissioned by the Ministry of Finance and announced by Imbert on May 7, 2024, into the circumstances surrounding a $2.6 billion understatement in the 2023 public accounts and the reporting of same to the Auditor General.

Her judicial review was challenged by the Attorney General and Minister of Finance. That challenge was eventually turned back by the Privy Council, clearing the way for Ramdass's judicial review to go forward.

On February 28, a statement from the office of the Attorney General announced that the remaining unchallenged terms of reference in the probe had been completed by the investigation team.

“Given these developments, the Cabinet has determined that the continuation of proceedings in CV2024 – 01720 Jaiwantie Ramdass vs Minister of Finance and The Cabinet of The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will not further inform the issues already addressed by the investigative committee’s findings, while incurring further legal costs and judicial time while these proceedings are ongoing.

“Accordingly, the Cabinet has taken the decision not to proceed further with the terms of reference (of the investigation) referred to above pertaining to the Auditor General.”