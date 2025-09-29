Ban buys time, but a sandbox buys credibility

-

THE EDITOR: As Parliament debates the Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025, we face a decision: will we freeze innovation until 2028, or will we carefully test solutions that could reduce costs and expand financial freedom?

The bill currently proposes a prohibition model until 2028, following Belize’s approach. When the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – the global watchdog for money laundering and terrorist financing – reviewed Belize, it examined recommendation 15, which requires countries to regulate virtual assets and the businesses that handle them just like banks. The nation earned a rare “compliant” rating because the FATF treated several requirements as “not applicable” under a formal ban.

However, Belize’s score stopped at “moderate” when it came to effectiveness. Why? Because there was no proof to show the rules were actually being used. In other words: prohibition passed on paper, but not in practice.

TT can do better. We will be the first country in the region to enter the Fifth Round of Mutual Evaluations under the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, with our report due in 2026. This places us under the strongest spotlight in the Caribbean at a time when the FATF is demanding not just laws, but evidence of effectiveness.

This is exactly where a sandbox carve-out matters. A sandbox is a safe testing environment run by regulators, where a small number of trusted institutions can pilot services under strict rules. It would allow licensed banks and other regulated financial institutions, already under supervision by the Central Bank of TT (CBTT), to participate directly and safely test services such as digital wallets or stablecoin payments.

For consumers, the benefits are tangible: safer access to modern financial tools, and protection from turning to risky offshore platforms. For regulators, the sandbox offers a manageable way to build capacity: starting with a small, well-monitored group rather than facing the impossible task of supervising dozens of unregulated actors overnight.

TT created the Joint Innovation Hub to co-ordinate regulators and industry on safe financial innovation, along with the CBTT and the Financial Intelligence Unit. By empowering the JIH, the sandbox could be rolled out in a structured, achievable way. The sandbox would act as an insurance policy, producing the evidence the FATF assessors will expect in 2026.

This is consistent with the FATF’s most recent guidance in June, warning that widespread over-compliance in developing countries is a risk. Financial exclusion not only harms individuals and businesses, but can drive financial activity into unregulated channels.

The FATF’s recommendation is clear: regulators should manage risk by gathering data and applying safeguards – not by shutting the door entirely.

This is exactly what a sandbox carve-out would deliver: controlled participation, progressive oversight, and a regulatory environment that manages risk without forcing consumers and businesses into the shadows.

Around the world, sandboxes are now international best practice. The UK pioneered a regulatory sandbox, which the FATF has praised for helping supervisors build capacity while allowing safe innovation. Singapore runs one of the most advanced sandboxes globally, and the EU has also combined rules with pilot regimes to ensure standards are tested.

The FATF has consistently pointed to these models as proportionate, risk-based approaches that enhance credibility.

Meanwhile, our citizens are already using digital services for remittances and bill payments. If TT freezes all activity until 2028, our people risk being left behind, paying higher costs, or depending on unregulated offshore providers.

The government’s instinct for caution is commendable, but it must be balanced with proportionality. Prohibition alone may protect us on paper, but it risks leaving our people locked out of the future the rest of the world is already moving towards.

A “Belize-plus” approach – prohibition reinforced by a sandbox carve-out – would show that we are stable, innovative, and serious about protecting both our international reputation and our citizens’ right to modern, affordable financial services.

In the end, a ban may buy us time, but only a sandbox will buy us credibility. That credibility is what will protect our financial reputation abroad and our citizens’ financial freedom at home.

VERE-MARIE KHAN

attorney