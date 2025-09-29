100 scholars participate in Cemex Campus 2025

TCL Group executives and employees with faculty and students of UWI and UTT at the launch of the Cemex Campus 2025. Photo courtesy TCL -

More than 100 university students from across the region will partake in the TCL Group’s Cemex Campus programme, the group said in a media release on September 29.

The Cemex Campus is a programme that offers a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience in the construction materials and manufacturing sector to emerging professionals and university students.

Through the programme, TCL Group and Cemex foster work readiness among Caribbean students.

"Students are taught the significance of health and safety and are exposed to different areas of the supply chain," TCL Group said.

It added that the initiative has given hundreds of final-year tertiary students the chance to get a first-hand look into the inner workings of a multinational corporation as well as hands-on experience across different disciplines, including supply chain management, social impact, finance, operations, sales, distribution, planning and human resource management.

Speaking during the hybrid launch of this year’s programme, TCL Group managing director Francisco Aguilera said the campus serves as a platform for sharing and cultivating a passion for the cement industry.

He expressed the group’s dedication to empowering future leaders through several initiatives.

"We look forward to mentoring these young individuals over the coming weeks, imparting decades of experience and global expertise to help advance the sector," he said.

Group chairman David Inglefield said the initiative was a vital one for the transformation and sustainability of the industry.

"Together we are creating pathways for young talent to excel, contribute meaningfully and assume leadership roles capable of meeting the demands of an ever-changing world."