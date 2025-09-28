When paintbrushes talk: How art can unlock literacy

Mary Cuffy -

WHAT if the key to unlocking literacy isn’t just in textbooks or worksheets, but also in paintbrushes, crayons and creative expression?

In TT, where vibrant Carnival costumes and pan rhythms pulse with storytelling, this idea feels especially alive.

At the heart of a growing educational movement, teachers and researchers are blending art with reading and writing to empower struggling students. Drawing, painting and craft aren’t just extras; they’re bridges that build confidence and spark a true love of words.

Art a language of its own

“Art is another language,” says a recent study inspiring this new approach.

From ancient cave paintings to the colourful murals decorating our Port of Spain streets, humans have long used visuals to share ideas, emotions and stories.

This timeless language crosses ages, backgrounds and abilities, giving students a safe way to express themselves when words feel intimidating. It transcends age, background and ability.

For many in our classrooms, who might find standard English lessons overwhelming amid the pressures of exams, the art room is a haven. Here, ideas flourish without the weight of spelling, grammar or perfect sentences. Creativity surges, and the sting of errors softens into playful discovery.

From visual expression to written words

The aim isn’t to swap reading and writing for art, but to guide a smooth shift from pictures to print. As students gain ease in sharing through images, they naturally crave adding words, labels, captions or stories to their creations.

Picture a student at a San Fernando primary school sketching a lively beach scene. They begin with bold strokes of the sea and sand, then add simple labels like “big wave,” or a short story of adventure. This step-by-step process reveals the secrets of literacy, making it feel personal and connected to their world.

Real-life impact: classroom stories

Akilah Mitchell, a passionate Trinidadian artist and educator, brings this to life in her workshops. “Art helps kids with literacy because it connects pictures with words, making it easier for them to understand stories and new vocabulary.

“It strengthens fine motor skills that are important for writing,” she says.

“Also, when children do art, they’re usually asked to describe and explain their ideas and what they just created. Well, I always ask them to explain why they created that piece in that particular way, which builds language.

“Art activities also teach sequencing, just like reading does (first, next, last).

“It also helps them be more creative in general in the way they think overall, which can help when creating stories.

“Most importantly, it makes learning fun and boosts their confidence in reading and writing.”

Mitchell’s words ring true in local classrooms: timid students, once hushed, now chatter about their vibrant pieces, weaving narratives with newfound flair.

Schools should embrace arts integration

Yet in TT’s resource-strapped system, the arts often play second fiddle to literacy and maths drills. Visuals get labelled “extra” amid Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) preparation.

But research flips this script: art and literacy aren’t rivals; they’re allies, boosting outcomes for all.

Rolling it out takes intention: teacher training for blended lessons, funds for paints and paper and carved-out creative slots.

The gains? Alert students, sharper reading skills and a richer cultural education are worth every effort.

A call to action

Parents, teachers and leaders in TT, let’s rally! Push for policies celebrating creative learning, like expanded arts in the national curriculum. Fund programmes blending calypso tales with drawing; link art and language pros for dynamic classes.

At home, nudge kids to doodle family stories or journal Carnival dreams. Teachers, try art-infused tasks and swap tips. Mitchell’s blueprint shows it works.

Looking ahead

As our education system adapts to every child’s spark, from rural villages to urban hubs, it’s prime time to erase the art/literacy split. Merging these voices lets students roar visually and verbally.

When paintbrushes talk, the result is more than just colourful pages; it’s a pathway to confidence, creativity and lifelong learning.

In true Trini spirit, let’s colour the future brighter.

Inspired by local educators and global studies from the US National Endowment for the Arts.

Mary Cuffy is an early childhood curriculum facilitator.