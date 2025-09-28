Venezuelan armed forces gun found in St Helena

- File photo

POLICE arrested two people in the Central Division after finding a gun, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana in a targeted intelligence-led operation in the Central Division between 7 pm on September 25 and 3 am on September 26.

According to the police, officers from the National Special Operations Unit (NSOU) received information about illegal guns and ammunition. They intercepted a white Nissan AD Wagon along Caroni South Bank Road, St Helena.

The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old laborer from El Carmen Village, St Helena. The lone passenger was a 19-year-old unemployed Spanish national from Ross Trace, St Helena.

The officers then searched the driver’s residence under Section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025.

The police found a black Fuerzas Armadas de Venezuela pistol, two loaded magazines containing a total of 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 1.5 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of $30,000

The passenger’s home was also searched under Section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations.

No illegal items were found at his premises. However, he was detained pending further enquiries.

The exercise took place in the Las Lomas police post district, as part of the ongoing effort to rid the streets of illegal guns and ammunition and restore public safety.

ACP Richard Smith co-ordinated the exercise, which ASP St Clair led.

PC Juman of NSOU is continuing investigations.

The suspects are in custody at the Arouca and Freeport police stations.

The police service said it remains committed to targeting criminal elements and ensuring the safety of all communities nationwide.