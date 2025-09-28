Ten to One returns to Central Bank

Calypsonians and others gather at Tantie's Tea Shop during a scene in Canboulay Productions' Ten To One - Curtis Bachan

Following a successful run during Carifesta XV in Barbados Canboulay Productions’ play Ten To One will return to the stage at the Central Bank Auditorium from October 3-5.

In a release, the company said the production was invited to Carifesta XV from August 22-31 by the government of Barbados as a commissioned show, having played to sold-out audiences in Trinidad in June.

It said director Louis McWilliams integrated Barbadian actors into performances, which took place at the Sir Frank Collymore Hall, Central Bank of Barbados. Prime Minister Mia Mottley praised the show as ‘an important lesson in Caribbean history’.

The release said this final showing in Trinidad and Tobago opens Calypso History Month, celebrated in October.

“With its focus on the early career of the Mighty Sparrow in the decade following 1956, Ten To One shows the rise, not only of the Calypso king of the World, but of Dr Eric Williams, first Prime Minister of TT.

“For Sparrow, we see his own critical support of the nationalist party as the voice for the people of the streets of Port of Spain, his domain, and his widening international dominance. Politically, the play arcs through challenges faced in the post-Independence era, as highlighted by calypsonians of the day, including Melody, Cypher, Inventor, Kitchener, Chalkdust and, of course, Sparrow.”

The release said Ten To One, the final act in Rawle Gibbons’ Calypso Trilogy, also brings to a close Canboulay Productions’ celebration of Sparrow’s 90th year.

Tickets are available at Metropolitan Bookstore, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain; The Blue Edition, St. Vincent St. Tunapuna; Mart’s Liquor Palace, Diego Martin Main Rd, and Island e-tickets.com. For bookings call 343-7713.