Taxpayers to pay again?

THE EDITOR: Now that the Brent Thomas ordeal seems to be coming to an end, I must ask: Are taxpayers once again going to be left to cover the costs?

The full truth about this situation must be revealed, and those responsible for this embarrassing episode for TT and Caricom should be held accountable. We need to know, without any doubt, who issued the instructions to carry out these actions.

Let’s identify and publicise the names of everyone involved and explore legal options for holding them accountable for misconduct in public office. Just like politicians, taxpayers have rights. It’s time to exercise them.

C PETERS

via e-mail