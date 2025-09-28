Senior cop faces questions over gun dealer's Barbados detention: DCP Martin still under scrutiny

Firearm dealer Brent Thomas. -

THE criminal investigation into troubling claims made by now vindicated gun dealer Brent Thomas is in its final stretch.

Lead investigator ACP Curt Simon has gathered evidence from key people who were part of the team which arrested Thomas in Barbados and brought him back on a chartered military flight to face charges of being in possession of automatic rifles and grenades in October 2022.

However, there has been no response to a list of 97 questions sent to DCP Suzette Martin in early August.

Simon did not respond to WhatsApp queries and calls on September 27 seeking to find out whether Thomas had provided a statement or whether Martin had responded to his list of questions.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, who had ordered the investigation upon assuming office on June 18, provided this response when asked for an update on September 26 at a press conference to mark his 100 days in office.

"That was my first act of transparency as leader, to come out and inform the public of the matter. An investigator was appointed and that investigation is still ongoing."

He promised to say more when the investigation was completed.

Thomas has maintained that the investigation into his conduct was politically driven and called for the matter to be investigated thoroughly.

He had not responded to requests to provide a statement prior to the outcome of the appeal.

Sources said that Thomas intends to co-operate with the probe now that the yoke of the criminal charges have been removed.

Sources familiar with the high-level probe disclosed that Simon has obtained statements from former acting CoP Mc Donald Jacob, head of the Transnational Organised Crime Unit Insp George Laldeo, Supt Nigel Birch, Cpl Lawrence Joefield, PC Dario Griffith, of the Royal Barbados Force, and other people who played a role in the Thomas investigation.

In a statement dated July 18, Jacob reportedly said he gave approval for Martin and the other police officers to leave Trinidad for Barbados and said he authorised Martin to investigate allegations against Thomas.

Griffith, in his statement, reportedly said upon arrest Thomas volunteered to return to Trinidad if there was a warrant for his arrest and declined the services of an attorney.

The case against Thomas, 63, of Haleland Park, Maraval, the owner of Specialist Shooters Training Centre Ltd, a gun dealership which once had an over two-decade contract to provide weapons, ammunition and other gear for the military, police and other arms of law enforcement, ended on September 16, after Attorney General John Jeremie terminated the state's appeal.

In April 2023, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that the detention and forced return of Thomas from Barbados was unlawful.

In a letter to Thomas' attorney, Jeremie also apologised and signalled the state's willingness to negotiate damages.

During the hearing of the appeal, the state's lead attorney, Peter Knox, QC, had conceded that Thomas's arrest in Barbados was unlawful. Knox acknowledged that the state should have made a request for Thomas' extradition.

Instead, he was arrested in his hotel room and taken to the Grantley Adams Airport where a military aircraft, manned by personnel of the Regional Security Systems, a division of Caricom Impacs, was waiting to take the prisoner back to Piarco.

On board to receive Thomas were Martin, Laldeo, Birch and Joefield.

A parallel investigation being done by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) into the conduct of the officers can also lead to either possible criminal charges or disciplinary action.

Recently, Martin who headed the intelligence and investigations portfolio was reassigned to operations.

Simon is expected to consult with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) upon completion of his investigation.

The PCA can refer its findings to the Police Service Commission, the CoP and also seek advice from the DPP's office.

Thomas is also in negotiations with the Barbados government for compensation after it accepted liability for his "forcible removal" from his hotel room.

Martin declined comment when contacted on September 27.