Security officer's finger bitten off, suspect detained

- File photo

AN attempted robbery at a service station in San Fernando has left a security officer injured after part of his finger was bitten off.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old suspect from Royal Road, San Fernando.

Without giving details on September 27, police sources confirmed that the victim, Kevin John, 50, of Penal, was recuperating and the injury was not life-threatening.

According to police reports, around 10 pm on September 23, John, a security officer employed with Overwatch Security Services, was on duty at the Unipet Service Station on Lady Hailes Avenue, where he observed a man wearing a grey jersey and blue long pants enter the premises.

The man reportedly took two bottles of Magnum wine from the refrigerator and placed them in his pockets.

John approached the suspect and informed him of his observations.

A physical altercation ensued, during which the suspect allegedly bit off about one cm of the little finger on John's left hand.

Sgt Seecharan and other officers from the Southern Division were alerted and responded promptly.

The injured security officer was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical treatment.

PCs Gosine and Nandoo also responded and gathered evidence.

PC Gosine is leading the investigation.