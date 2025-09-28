Sandy appeals for increased air, sea transport ahead of Tobago's October Carnival

Models display costumes from Vogue Promotions' presentation Tobago Treasures at the launch of Tobago Carnival 2025 at the Comfort Inn & Suites, Scarborough, September 10. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

PRESIDENT of the Tobago October Carnival Association (TOCO) Dexter Sandy remains hopeful that additional means of transportation on both the airbridge and seabridge can be realised in time for the island’s 4th hosting of the annual October carnival.

Speaking during a media conference on September 26 in Calder Hall, Sandy made an appeal to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for assistance, noting that one of the things that the bandleaders will hold the Assembly accountable for is support in getting more masqueraders to the island.

“As the policy holders, executive team, we’re really asking for you all to negotiate on our behalf. You all are the ones who get to the table with Caribbean Airlines, you all get to the table with the TT Inter-Island ferry, you all also get to the table with honourable Minister of Transport, the line minister and the Minister of Finance. We are asking of you to ensure that you put a plug in there so that we do get some additional airlift.”

He said commendations must be given as CAL and the Port Authority have supported the venture over the past three years.

“The carnival has grown. The port authority sent out their availability of tickets and they were sold out, all four sailings per day, from Wednesday to Friday, were sold out within 24 hours. It says there is a great demand to get to Tobago.”

On CAL’s portal, he said the dates have been sold out as well.

“We’re asking of you all to get to the table, ensure that there is some level of increased capacity because we still have costumes to sell, we still have event tickets to sell, we have a lot of things planning and we want to get as many people on the island.”

Temporary Secretary in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquites and Transportation Zorisha Hackett acknowledged Sandy’s plea, noting that it has been one of the perennial issues that the Assembly has had to treat with.

Hackett said to date, she has had conversations on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine beckoning with minister with responsibility for Civil Aviation and Transport Minister Eli Zakour as well as minister with direct responsibilities for CAL, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo as well as Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath.

“We have all assurances that we are going to get some relief as it relates to Caribbean Airlines. The challenge I have and the challenge we have as Tobagonians and stakeholders by extension is the time, because you won’t want these additional flights popping up a week or two before the festival – there are persons out there waiting just on flights to open up to be able to get their bookings going and to get to the island.”

The advocacy, she said continues. She said it is an all of THA approach as the Chief Secretary will also have to continue with his advocacy to the Prime Minister, “who is very much on board with this. She understands the importance to our economy and the fact that this carnival boosts the economic activity here on the island and therefore it is a total focused all hand on deck approach as it relates to really getting Caribbean Airlines.”