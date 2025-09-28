Romany, Bailey run away with CIBC's Walk for the Cure and 5K event

Participants of the 2025 CIBC Walk for the Cure and 5k make their way around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on September 27. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

MIDDLE-distance specialists Nicholas Romany and Aniqah Bailey continued their fine form when they copped the respective male and female categories at CIBC's Walk for the Cure and 5K event which raced off from the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on September 27.

Having topped their categories at the inaugural Degree 5K event earlier this month, both athletes didn't relent under the sunny skies in the nation's capital and saw off some stiff competition in the 800-strong field to take top honours.

In the men's category, Romany made the bend near TGI Friday's with rival Tafari Waldron and Kenya's Alex Ekesa in close proximity. However, the veteran Romany held firm and seized first spot in a time of 14 minutes and 43 seconds (14:43), with Waldron a close second in 14:52. Romany's run just ensured that Waldron was unable to defend his crown from a sold 2024 run. The 42-year-old Ekesa finished third in 15:21, with Darius Harding fourth in 15:49. Isaiah Alder completed the top five in the men's category in 17 minutes.

In the women's category, Bailey stopped the clock in 19:15 after finishing on the heels of Jamal Bailey who finished seventh overall in 19:14. Impressive 12-year-old runner Chennai Moore placed second behind Aniqah in the women's category in 19:47, with last year's champion April Francis finishing third with a time of 20:24. Eleven-year-old Adrianna Garcia placed fourth in the women's category in 23:58, with Kiesha Adams rounding off the top five in 24:35.

Winners of the respective categories walked away with $1,500 prizes, while the runners-up got $1,000.

The 2025 edition was the 14th staging of the CIBC Walk for the Cure event which helps to raise cancer awareness. At the event's launch last month, organisers said they were hopeful of surpassing the $100,000 figure which was donated to the TT Cancer Society in 2024.

For the 2025 edition, participants and onlookers were able to take blood-pressure and prostate testing along with other health-related activities.