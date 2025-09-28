Robbery suspect slips police

Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain. - File photo

A suspected robber escaped police after they tried to stop him on September 27.

Police said at about 11 am on September 27, officers of the Port of Spain Task Force were on roving patrol duty when they spotted the driver of a white Honda Vezel on the corner of Frederick and Prince Street. The man is allegedly wanted in Tobago for several robberies.

The officers intercepted the vehicle and ordered the driver to stop, but the driver drew a gun and aimed it at the police.

Officers responded by firing in the suspect's direction. The suspect sped off in the vehicle, but officers were unable to capture him.

The vehicle was found the car abandoned in the Beetham area. It was taken to the Besson Street Police Station for processing.