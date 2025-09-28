Robbery at gunpoint in Arouca, 2 held

- File photo

TWO MEN are in police custody for robbing a man at gunpoint in Five Rivers, Arouca, on the morning of September 26.

According to police reports, shortly after 8 am, the victim reported to Arouca police that he had earlier been robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint along First Street.

Sgt Singh, together with WPC Scott and PC Caprietta, immediately left the station and headed to the scene with the victim.

Based on information received, officers went to Prime Minister's Park, Five Rivers, where the victim identified a man crossing the park as one of the suspects.

Upon spotting the police, the suspect attempted to flee but was quickly pursued and held.

The officers searched the suspect and found several bank cards, an identification card, and a sum of cash that belonged to the victim.

Further investigations led officers from the CID and the North Central Division Task Force to a location known as "Big Yard" along Balentyne Road, Five Rivers, where a second suspect, a resident of Pine Ridge Road, was arrested.

The suspects are being held at the Arouca and St Joseph police stations.

PC Caprietta is leading the investigation.