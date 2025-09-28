Police, Defence Force arrest 3 in Matelot

An illegal marijuana camp uncovered by a police and Defence Force special forces team in Matelot on September 26. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THREE illegal marijuana camps were destroyed on September 26, in a joint police and Defence Force operation in the Matelot district.

A release from the police service on September 27, said two firearms were also seized, two alleged gang members and a third man were arrested

The release said the exercise took place between 11.30 am and 8 pm, targeting two Matelot men wanted by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region 2) in connection with a murder investigation.

"Intelligence suggests both individuals are affiliated with the Matelot faction of a known gang and frequently retreat into remote forested areas to evade capture."

The police said officers journeyed approximately three miles into the forest, where they discovered a well-concealed camp. "Upon approach, two armed suspects fled the scene."

The release said a search of the area led to the discovery of 1,300 fully grown marijuana plants, with an estimated street value of 1.5 million; a homemade shotgun; four 12-gauge cartridges; 32 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition; 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition; and ten pounds of dried marijuana, with an estimated street value of $68,000.

A male suspect, of Cemetery Street, Matelot, was found hiding among the cannabis plants and arrested. Officers also located a second camp where another homemade shotgun, loaded with a single 12-gauge round, was recovered. That firearm was handed over to the sub-divisional officer in charge of the Matelot Police Station.

The operation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Edwards of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), coordinated by ASP Lynch, and supervised by Sgt Balbickram. The team included Cpl Mahase, Cpl Thomas, and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force special forces unit.

Investigations are ongoing.