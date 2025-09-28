PM wins Caribbean Global Leader people’s choice award for 2025

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26 at UN headquarters, New York. - AP PHOTO/Pamela Smith

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was the people’s choice of Caribbean Global Leader at this year’s Caribbean Global Awards.

She topped the list which included Barbados’ Mia Mottley, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ralph Gonsalves, Jamaica’s Andrew Holness and Guyana’s Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The award was determined by people’s votes.

Gonsalves placed second while Mottley placed third. Holness and Ali placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Persad-Bissessar was not on hand to receive the award because she was attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

The award ceremony for the event was held at Cumberland Hotel, London.

In a shared address she thanked its organisers, distinguished guests, and Caribbean family across Africa, Latin America, Europe and the diaspora.

She apologised for not being there in person, saying, “My duties at the UN General Assembly have called me to New York, where I carry the voice of Trinidad and Tobago and of small island nations, speaking for resilience, fairness, and the dignity and future of our people, especially our children.”

She added, “Yet, even as I stand on that world stage, my heart is here with you, because this award belongs not to me alone, but to all of us who believe that unity is our greatest strength.”

Persad-Bissessar said the award was particularly meaningful as it came from the people.

In her speech, she recounted her humble beginnings and some of the achievements of her first term in office.

She said the award was a reminder that “recognition must serve a purpose.”

“Even when progress feels like two steps forward and one back, we must keep faith, choosing evidence over noise, dignity over cynicism, inclusion over indifference, and truth over silence.” She asked the organisers and the event’s attendees to, each, lift up a vulnerable child.

“Show them they can lead. Open the doors of your classrooms, your workplaces, your creative spaces and let them see what is possible.

“Share with them the struggles of past generations so they know resilience is our inheritance. Our ancestors forged democracies from broken colonial fragments, from stolen lives, from stolen dignity, from stolen heritage. And still, they endured so that we could rise.”

In lifting the most vulnerable, societies transformed talent into leadership, hope into history and ensured the promise of the region’s countries and the survival of generations to come, she stressed.

Persad-Bissessar also congratulated the other honorees, saying their achievements proved that when courage met collaboration, together they shone brighter.