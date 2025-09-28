Paula Lucie-Smith building a Republic through literacy

BAVINA SOOKDEO

WHAT sustains a strong Republic?

For 65-year-old Paula Lucie-Smith, founder of the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA), the answer begins with literacy.

The Hummingbird Gold Medal (2001), for service, awardee explained that literacy is the foundation for learning at school and for successfully navigating our daily lives. As such it is the gateway to opportunity and essential to achieve social harmony and economic development.

“Low literacy means unfulfilled individual potential, unfilled jobs and unemployment as the workforce lacks the skill set needed for a technology driven economy. Low literacy means low national productivity” she told Newsday.

Lucie-Smith, a national scholarship winner (for modern studies) from St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, went on to graduate from the University of Warwick (BA, History) and the University of Leicester (post-graduate certificate in education, 1983). She then returned to Trinidad and went into teaching. She has authored 60 adult literacy books and has also received two Paul Harris Fellowships for community service from Rotary International, and the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Award for Excellence for Public and Civic Contributions.

In 2018, she received an honorary doctorate from UWI, St Augustine.

While teaching at a senior comprehensive school, Lucie-Smith was struck by the reality that many of her students preparing for exams could not even read the questions. “The parents of these students never came to the school, most likely because they too had low literacy and themselves also had a bad school experience,” she related. “Literacy is a product of home and school, so it seemed obvious that improving adult literacy was important for children’s school success – and for their parents’ success in life.”

With no institution providing effective reading and writing instruction for adults, Lucie-Smith set out to fill the critical gap and to ensure instruction was both free and of high quality. “Free meant unpaid teachers and quality meant devoting myself to learning from the best how to teach literacy,” she related.

By 1990, she had trained as a volunteer adult literacy tutor, and in 1992 she did a three-week intensive course by the Dyslexia Association of TT which gave her the structure and methods to shape the ALTA Programme. “The methods have gone into the mainstream and are at the core of the science of reading which is transforming instruction,” she explained. “ALTA applies the science of reading using content related to daily life, our country, our world.”

What began with small classes has since evolved into the national adult literacy programme, reaching thousands across the country. When asked whether she ever envisioned ALTA reaching its current stage, Lucie-Smith admitted that in the beginning, she could not have imagined its growth. “When I started ALTA, it was simply to meet an obvious but unserved need for adult literacy instruction. I certainly did not course that within five years ALTA would be on its way to becoming the national adult literacy programme” she admitted. “At its peak before the pandemic, ALTA managed 300 plus tutors at over 50 venues.”

The programme’s expansion reflected the needs of its learners. From its original Level 1 and Level 2 literacy classes, ALTA introduced a Beginner Level for students who came with little more than knowledge of a few letters and the ability to write their own names. Level 3 was later added when students wanted ALTA to equip them to go on to CSEC English or the School Leaving exam, and the Spelling Programme for readers who had specific difficulty with spelling. “Through more than three decades, ALTA’s growth had been driven by the needs of those seeking our help,” said Lucie-Smith.

In 2010, NALIS approached the organisation for help, as school children were turning to libraries for reading support. This led to a successful partnership where ALTA tutors began offering “Youth Lit” classes after school at ten libraries, supported each year by two long-standing sponsors: Bermudez Group and United Way TT.

“However,” Lucie-Smith said, “a decade ago, I realised that there would never be enough ALTA-trained teachers to meet the need for literacy instruction.” The Association secured sponsorship from Republic Bank and embarked on a huge project to deliver the ALTA Programme through interactive, web-based software.

“We now offer ALTA Online - the ALTA literacy programme transformed into interactive, web-based instruction available anywhere, any time with a device that has internet access,” Lucie-Smith shared proudly.

ALTA Online has 4,359 current students, in part due to a partnership with the Ministry of Finance.

Lucie-Smith pointed out that ALTA’s biggest challenge today is reaching those who most need its support. While ALTA Online, community, and Zoom classes are available, spreading the word remains difficult. Flyers and print ads depend on someone passing on the message, and though TV and radio are used, limited funds mean little reach. ALTA is especially grateful to those TV and radio stations that give the Association free spots.

“But these do not have the audience they used to have due to the pervasiveness of social media,” Lucie-Smith explained. “Social media is all about entertainment rather than enlightenment, so difficult for an ALTA message to get through. And even when the ALTA message gets through, the stigma still attached to low literacy and the horrible school experiences (licks for so and daily humiliation) of many with literacy challenges mean that even when someone registers for a class, they may never turn up. I have seen big men walk past the door to the ALTA class three times and sometimes never step in.”

Still, ALTA has been working to break the stigma by amplifying student voices. From one lone, brave student willing to go public in the late 1990s, the number of ALTA students speaking about the Association and their literacy struggles has increased dramatically. “This year, our ‘My Story is an ALTA Story’ campaign hosts 16 individual student videos and more than ten other students in social media posts,” Lucie-Smith said. Events like ‘Readings Under the Trees’ in the Botanic Gardens also showcase students reading their ALTA stories alongside published authors. “What is needed is for the media, workplaces, churches and individuals to share these messages and follow the Association on social media to amplify ALTA student voices and expand their reach,” Lucie-Smith pointed out.

So what role should the government, schools, and civil society play in tackling adult literacy in a sustainable way? Posed with this question, Lucie-Smith said, “We need to start by recognising that there is a literacy crisis in our country – as there is in many other countries.” She explained that once we publicly and openly acknowledge this, we empower people to seek the instruction they need, instead of expending the same effort, or more, to hide their poor literacy.

“This acknowledgement will also mobilise resources to make learning to read the central task at all levels of education,” she stated.

In adult education, Lucie-Smith insists we must embed literacy instruction in all courses from skills training like the ‘Helping You Prepare for Employment’ and the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme to foundation courses for entry into tertiary education like the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago and the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Vast sums of money have been expended, and continue to be spent, on ‘social programmes’ which pay trainees a stipend and often provide full PPE,” said Lucie-Smith. “With no entry qualifications, of course these attract those with low literacy but even if a literacy course is included, this is so minimal and ill-informed that it serves only to confirm the erroneous belief of trainees that they cannot master reading and writing.”

She added that ALTA has for three decades sought a partnership with the Ministry of Education. Lucie-Smith said that from the publication of the first ALTA workbook in 1994, she sent copies to the Ministry of Education in the hope that her work with adults could also benefit the teens/preteens she knew were struggling in schools throughout the country. When ALTA opened its office and learning centre in Belmont in early 2000, schools in the area sought its help, driven in part by the introduction of universal secondary education in that year.

“Schools have continued to ask for the ALTA Programme and we hope their voices will be heard by the school supervisors, especially now as in ALTA Online, we have an ideal literacy intervention for any child from age nine,” Lucie-Smith stated. Fully sponsored at no cost to schools or students, ALTA Online has been successfully piloted at more than 10 schools at the invitation of principals. “In early August, we met with the Minister of Education and a team at the Ministry and look forward to their support for ALTA Online in schools,” she added.

Lucie-Smith also calls on citizens to change their attitudes toward literacy. “The first step is to understand that for those whose brains are not wired for literacy, reading and spelling will probably be the most difficult skill they ever have to learn. For those of us who learned to read fairly easily, be thankful that we number among the 50 per cent whose brains are wired for literacy, acknowledging that our genetics could have put us in the other half,” she stressed. “So never ask a child or an adult, ‘How come you big and you can’t read?’ because they are more mystified than you.”

She encourages individuals who are interested to join ALTA at ‘Readings Under the Trees’ every year in mid-March at the Botanic Gardens and to give their time and talent as an ALTA volunteer tutor, Reading Circle Guide or ALTA Messenger sharing information via your social media networks to those who need to know about its services.

Ultimately, Lucie-Smith believes “ALTA makes people happier and happy people make a happy nation.”