MSJ criticises PM's speech at UN

BEFORE THE ASSEMBLY: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks before the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 26. - AP PHOTO/Pamela Smith

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s address at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26 has drawn sharp criticism from the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), which says the speech aligned Trinidad and Tobago too closely with Washington.

In a statement on September 28, MSJ political leader David Abdulah said the Prime Minister’s remarks failed to outline an independent foreign policy based on justice, equality and sustainability, and instead catered to US interests.

“This was not the articulation of a foreign policy position that speaks to us standing for a more just, equal, environmentally sustainable and peaceful world. Instead, it catered to Washington’s current playbook.”

Abdulah said on climate change, the prime minister accused activists of adopting an “antagonistic approach” that harmed implementation efforts. Abdulah countered that the United States’ decision to withdraw twice from the Paris Climate Accord was “the most antagonistic approach” possible and questioned whether TT would still honour its commitments.

The MSJ also criticised the Prime Minister’s endorsement of a proposed US-Panama “gang suppression unit” for Haiti, warning that the plan ignored the role of US weapons in fueling violence there, and failed to reference Caricom’s Eminent Persons initiative. Abdulah also said the speech overlooked cuts in US aid under former President Donald Trump, which reduced support for Haitian NGOs.

“Again, here the PM is in the orbit of the US.”

On security, Abdulah rejected the government’s support for US military deployments in the southern Caribbean, arguing that summary execution of suspected drug traffickers at sea violated international law.

“Trinidad and Tobago is now being seen as sanctioning extra-judicial killings,” he said.

“Her earlier statements about 'killing them all violently' cannot be taken back, and her comment that the fight against narco-trafficking must be done within the law rings hollow.”

The MSJ leader said that while there was no doubt that drugs, gangs and criminal activity have resulted in the huge and tragic loss of lives in the region, “unprecedented” cooperation between the US, European nations, and Caricom has led to intelligence sharing, joint training and operations with amended laws introduced to comply with international requirements.

“Have they succeeded in ending the scourge of drug trafficking. No, but they are all joint activities.

“What the US is now doing is a unilateral action. The very UN that our Prime Minister said is a key institution has reported that Venezuela is not a producer or major transhipper of drugs.

“The US DEA reported the same facts. The US deployment of military assets is not about fighting drug traffickers. If that were the intention, those assets would be located where the majority of drugs transit.”

Abdulah added that the Prime Minister made no mention of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza or the US embargo on Cuba, long opposed by Caricom. Instead, he said, the government praised Trump and expressed pride in aligning with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s regional coalition against narco-trafficking.

“This country’s Prime Minister has put our country in the pocket of the US.”