Kristy Johnson reflects on her path to glass with Refraction

KRISTY JOHNSON has always been mesmerised by the way glass refracts light. From childhood she was drawn to art, fascinated by colours, textures and movement, but it took years before she would pursue that passion with the dedication that has led to her first solo exhibition.

The 46-year-old from Phillipine opened Refraction: Bending Light, Shaping Beauty at the Art Society of TT, St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, on September 26. The exhibition runs until October 3 and features about 50 pieces of jewellery, sculpture and wall art, all made from glass.

Johnson created the collection over the past few years, centred on how glass interacts with light. She believes that, although glass is a solid form, it can feel alive.

“Each piece explores colour, form and texture in a way that reflects movement and the rhythms of the things that inspired me, including my love of the ocean. But I didn’t want to tie myself down to a theme. I wanted to be able to explore.”

The show is more than a presentation of her art – it is the culmination of years of hard work, experimentation and pushing beyond her limits.

She admitted it was not easy. Glass is expensive, heavy and had to be imported. For a long time she would shy away from experimenting, even when ideas sparked her imagination. Preparing for the exhibition gave her the opportunity to see what she was capable of and discover how far she could stretch the material.

From a young age, Johnson was naturally creative. She loved working with her hands – whether cooking, pottery, or even taking things apart – and she always considered becoming a career artist. She attended Holy Faith Convent in Penal, where she was the only student to choose print-making rather than painting or drawing, and earned a distinction in art.

But life led her down a different path. After secondary school, a friend offered her a job as a computer graphic artist. Later, she spent eight years in the family’s insulation business, mainly in the payroll department, even though she admitted she is not a fan of numbers.

Her turning point came in 2013 when her father retired and sold his business. That same year, the family travelled to New York for her sister’s graduation. At a farmers’ market there, Johnson stumbled across a fused glass artist. She was captivated.

She spoke to the artist extensively, and with more time on her hands, she decided to follow her creative instincts. When she returned to TT she began experimenting with glass and did workshops with Ajoupa Pottery. One of the owners, Bunty O’Connor, encouraged her to seek out a teacher in fused glasswork.

In 2014, she found a tutor in Sarasota, Florida, where she studied under an instructor.

“By the time I was coming home I had a kiln on the way and glass in my luggage. That was ten years ago and I’ve just been obsessed ever since.”

Her father recognised her passion and advised her to start a business. Kristy Johnson Designs Ltd was registered in 2017.

She began creating dishes and other home decor items but quickly realised her jewellery stood out. Her designs gained recognition at UpMarket and other artisan spaces, with customers admiring the intricate pieces she could make from the fragile material. Jewellery became her focus for several years, in part because the larger pieces were difficult to transport.

Her work has since earned recognition both locally and internationally, with collectors in England, Canada, Australia and the United States.

But she never lost her love for larger works, which she says give her more creative freedom. The exhibition is her way of reintroducing people to that aspect of her art.

“There’s a lot of stuff I did for this exhibition that I would not have typically done because I don’t have an outlet for it. Maybe if I had a studio in Port of Spain where people could come in, my work would be accessible.

“But this exhibition is extremely gratifying and very humbling. I’ve had a lot of good feedback from friends, family and customers who have become friends and family over the years. This exhibition is a celebration of my growth, how far I’ve come and all the things I can create.”

Her process begins with sheets of glass, which she cuts and layers. Different elements are added before firing the piece in a kiln for 12 to 24 hours, where the glass fuses.

She said sometimes she sketches ideas beforehand but, even with careful planning, the material often has a mind of its own.

“I have a general idea how I want it to turn out but, when it fuses in the kiln, it does its own thing. So I always open the kiln with my fingers crossed and hope it came out in the way I was guiding it. Sometimes it’s a big surprise.”

Johnson will continue to sell her work at UpMarket, but Refraction marks a new chapter in her journey, revealing the creativity behind the artist.