IDA: Farley's renewed call for autonomy hollow

REPUBLIC DAY TOAST: THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine raises a toast during the Assembly's Republic Day celebrations. Photo by Alva Viarruel

THE INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) has scoffed at THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s most recent call for Tobago to be given its autonomy.

During the Office of the Prime Minister’s Central Administrative Services – Tobago’s (OPM-CAST’s) Republic Day awards ceremony at the Delaford Community Centre, on September 24, Augustine challenged the government and opposition to work together to give the island its autonomy.

He said after 49 years as a Republic, there was still significant work to do in building the relationship between both islands and addressing, specifically, Tobago’s long-standing quest for autonomy.

Responding to Augustine’s call, the IDA said there was no substance.

“The Chief Secretary’s Republic Day call for autonomy rings hollow because Tobagonians know exactly what he is referring to – the same half-baked document he rushed to Port of Spain without ever returning to the people for a mandate,” the party said.

“Tobagonians don’t want a watered-down version of democracy and autonomy. It will not help us in our development and continue to keep us under Cabinet control.”

The party was referring to the proposed amendments to the Constitution Amendment (Tobago Self-Government) Bill and its companion legislation, the Tobago Island Government Bill which Augustine had sent to then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and former opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, last December, minutes before the bills were debated in the House of Representatives.

The bills were intended to grant Tobago law-making powers, a large share of the national budget and other provisions such as its own public service commission and a division of legal affairs.

But during the debate, the Constitution Amendment (Tobago Self-Government) Bill failed to get the special three-fourths majority in the House for passage. At that time, 21 government members voted for the bill and 16 opposition members voted against.

The Tobago Island Government Bill was passed by a vote of 20-10 but was not able to effect the change without the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

The IDA said meaningful consultations was still needed to determine where the island should go.

“In the last two years, many issues have arisen that demand a fresh look at those bills and at the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago itself.”

The party said, “The authoritarian executive model, tested to the max right here in Tobago, must be reined in. The national security arrangements between the islands must be fixed given the rise in crime in Tobago and the lack of a predictable, properly funded security apparatus.”

It again suggested that the country and especially Tobago, needed a Bill of Rights to empower communities and protect citizens from political interference, both at the level of the Cabinet and the THA.

“We must end Cabinet dominance. A democracy where a Prime Minister and Cabinet can take a country to war without Parliament’s consent is no democracy at all.

“Just as the IDA refused to rubber stamp that weak autonomy package when the UNC was in Opposition, we take the same principled stand now that the PNM is in Opposition.”

The IDA said autonomy must come with equity, democracy and real protection for the people, “not a document that leaves us weaker than before.”

It added, “So we say to all parliamentarians, including the two Tobago MPs, who continue to remain silent, bring the bills back to the people for a fresh mandate. For almost two years, the IDA has been calling for that. Tobago deserves nothing less than a full voice in shaping its future.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, meanwhile, believes the issue of autonomy must be dealt with urgently.

“The UNC would have derailed the last attempt at having Tobago’s autonomy dealt with in the Parliament and, therefore, I expect and I am calling on the Prime Minister, just as how they could recognise the individual that is Mr (Hochoy) Charles (who was awarded the Order of TT), I think the greatest recognition that could be brought to his name and to his honour is to ensure that the issue of autonomy is dealt with urgently,” he said.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Augustine met on May 27 to discuss Tobago’s development in several key areas, including autonomy and the right to self-determination.

Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives Barry Padarath and Leader of Assembly Business in the THA Zorisha Hackett were also at the meeting.