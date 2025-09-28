Fatima, Holy Name dominate Secondary Schools Beach Polo

Players from St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain and Holy Name Convent battle to get control of the ball during the ASATT National Secondary Schools Beach Polo League in the Under-16 category at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva,on September 27. - Photos by Innis Francis

Fatima College captured the lion’s share of titles when the 2025 National Secondary Schools Beach Polo Championships one-day tourney splashed off at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on September 27.

Fatima won the male open, Under-14 and Under-16 trophies after a dominant display in the round-robin events.

In the open category, Fatima defeated Queen's Royal College (QRC) 6-3, beat St Mary’s College 6-2, lost to QRC alumni 1-6 and drew with CIC’s alumni team to claim top honours. Fatima’s B team copped the Under-14 crown after bettering CIC 6-1, losing 5-4 to Fatima’s main team and getting past the school’s C team 6-2.

Likewise in the Under-16, Fatima played unbeaten as they trumped QRC 6-4, crushed CIC 5-1 and then got past Fatima’s B team 4-2.

Holy Name Convent were also in winner’s row as they powered to the open and Under-16 female team titles. In the former, Holy Name were unstoppable, recording a 6-1 result over Bishop Anstey High School, a 5-4 win over St Joseph’s Convent and a 6-0 drubbing of St Joseph’s alumni squad.

In the Under-16 division, Holy Name topped St Joseph’s Convent 5-4, 6-0, 6-2 to lift the 2025 crown. Additionally, Bishop Anstey High School topped the field in the Under-14 division courtesy an unblemished record of 5-2 versus Holy Name, a 6-2 win over St Joseph’s Convent and a 5-0 result against first-time participants Providence Girls' Catholic School.

The next Secondary School competition begins in January 2026, with Carifta water polo set for November this year.

