Fatima, Holy Name dominate Secondary Schools Beach Polo
Fatima College captured the lion’s share of titles when the 2025 National Secondary Schools Beach Polo Championships one-day tourney splashed off at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on September 27.
Fatima won the male open, Under-14 and Under-16 trophies after a dominant display in the round-robin events.
In the open category, Fatima defeated Queen's Royal College (QRC) 6-3, beat St Mary’s College 6-2, lost to QRC alumni 1-6 and drew with CIC’s alumni team to claim top honours. Fatima’s B team copped the Under-14 crown after bettering CIC 6-1, losing 5-4 to Fatima’s main team and getting past the school’s C team 6-2.
Likewise in the Under-16, Fatima played unbeaten as they trumped QRC 6-4, crushed CIC 5-1 and then got past Fatima’s B team 4-2.
Holy Name Convent were also in winner’s row as they powered to the open and Under-16 female team titles. In the former, Holy Name were unstoppable, recording a 6-1 result over Bishop Anstey High School, a 5-4 win over St Joseph’s Convent and a 6-0 drubbing of St Joseph’s alumni squad.
In the Under-16 division, Holy Name topped St Joseph’s Convent 5-4, 6-0, 6-2 to lift the 2025 crown. Additionally, Bishop Anstey High School topped the field in the Under-14 division courtesy an unblemished record of 5-2 versus Holy Name, a 6-2 win over St Joseph’s Convent and a 5-0 result against first-time participants Providence Girls' Catholic School.
The next Secondary School competition begins in January 2026, with Carifta water polo set for November this year.
