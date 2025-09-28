Ex-rider Ian Atherly aims to establish a Trinidad and Tobago cycling archive

Former TT cyclist and San Fernando Mayor Ian Atherly, left, shares a moment with fellow colleagues Roger Gibbon, centre, and Robert Farrell at the TT veteran cyclists' reunion at Atherly’s By the Park, San Fernando, on September 28. - Photos by Innis Francis

Ian Atherly, 1974 Commonwealth Games match sprint bronze medallist, wants to establish an archive comprising the achievements of TT’s veteran and former cyclists who helped lay the sport’s foundation locally.

Atherly made this announcement during his short address at a special veterans’ cycling reunion held at his namesake’s restaurant and lounge, opposite Skinner Park in San Fernando, on September 28.

The celebratory event, hosted by Hugh Smith and Atherly, featured over 40 ex-national cyclists who represented TT on the local, regional and international circuit, through the 1950s to late 80s.

Present were 1967 World Championships 1K time trial bronze receiver and three-time Pan Am Games medallist Roger Gibbon, alongside Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games and Pan American Cycling Championship medallist Michael Phillips, among other vintage cycling stars of yester-year.

Atherly was elated to reunite with fellow ex-national teammates and even long-time rival riders.

“This (reunion) has never been done,” he said, while looking at the cross section of former speedsters. “I hope the pictures posted (after) would enable the TT Cycling Federation to develop that archive with the history of cycling over the years. I have been harassing Gene Samuel to post them so we can have them.”

Atherly was pleased to reminisce on fond memories alongside Gibbon and Simon Chong, a duo he hasn’t seen in over four decades, he confirmed.

Atherly praised Gibbon for lending him his cycling wheels for the 1974 Commonwealth Games, where he pedalled to a historic bronze in the sprint. He said his father could not afford the wheels at that time, and Gibbon was generous enough to lend them to him for the big stage.

He urged fellow former cyclists to pool together their past newspaper clippings, reports and other information on their performances during their prime.

“I will be sending out my entire scrapbook to everybody so we can start the record keeping, and please do the same after today. The old boys are still together regardless. I would like to thank Hugh Smith for bringing us together.”

Phillips also said that the new generation of riders can still learn a lot from the nation’s past representatives, and hoped that for the next meeting, more youngsters can be invited to be part of this process.

“To keep that history going and the young people motivated, it’s something that, there’s a lot of lessons to be learnt. I hope the sport keeps alive the way I experienced it so that young people would have the opportunity to learn from conversation.

“It’s a lot of reminiscing, but there’s a gap that needs to hear that information. So maybe next time there will be young and old mixing, because that’s how I got to where I am today,” Phillips said.

The group shared a meal and some drinks together, and had an enjoyable evening reminiscing on their past performances, wins and losses.