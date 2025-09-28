Ex-cop shoots two men in Arouca

TWO people were shot in Arouca by a retired police officer early on September 28.

According to reports, at about 2 am, a 64-year-old retired police officer was asleep at his Arouca home when he was awoken to a noise in his front yard.

The man took out his licenced firearm, went out to his verandah where he noticed two dark figures out on the street next to a car belonging to a friend of his daughter.

The light behind them was dim and he did not recognise them so he called out to them.

However, the men did not respond and got into the car. The retired police officer then fired four shots at the vehicle hitting one of the men in his stomach and the other in his chest.

When the shooting started, three men got out and identified themselves. When they called out, it was only then that the retired cop recognised the three men.

He took the two wounded men to the Arima hospital in his vehicle.

Police were alerted to the shooting and crime scene investigators recovered four spent .9mm shells at the scene. Officers also collected a black Glock 17 with a magazine containing 11 rounds of .9mm ammunition.