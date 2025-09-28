Economists: Cut waste, curb corruption to avoid ‘road to hell’

TRINIDAD and Tobago cannot afford a “populist budget” that papers over deep economic cracks, former planning minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie warned on September 26.

Speaking ahead of Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo’s first budget presentation in early October, he said the country is at a “time to choose” moment where waste, corruption and policy drift can no longer be tolerated.

“You must not do a populist budget that basically takes the country further down the road to hell,” Tewarie told an online pre-budget forum hosted by UWI. “The country cannot afford it.”

He said the government’s first budget, just months into office, must be more than an accounting exercise.

“You cannot think one budget. You have to think of multiple budgets in a strategic set of action leading to a result that satisfies some kind of vision.”

The former minister of planning, who served under a UNC-led administration, argued that Trinidad and Tobago’s economy has survived collapse before and can again – but only with discipline, structural reform and consistency.

“The situation in Trinidad and Tobago in 2025 is tough financially and economically… We are faced with some very tough decisions if we are interested in the sustainable well-being of our country.”

Tewarie, Dr Indera Sagewan of UWI’s Institute of International Relations, and professor of economics Dr Roger Hosein each pressed for continuity, diversification and competitiveness as the only realistic path out of stagnation.

Their consensus was blunt: the choices made in this first budget will determine whether the country begins a path of recovery or drifts deeper into crisis.

“This budget should be about repositioning the good trajectory of Trinidad and Tobago towards non-energy diversification,” Sagewan said.

“Diversification is not an option. It is an urgent economic imperative.”

She criticised decades of lost opportunities despite vast energy revenues.

“We really should have been in a much, much better place when you consider the amount of money that has passed through successive governments.

“We should be… not only conceptually, the Mecca of the region, but we really should be where employment generation should not be a problem.”

She argued that agriculture, manufacturing and light industry, and tourism were “no brainers” that could deliver revenue, employment and foreign exchange if properly supported.

Food imports alone, she noted, cost $7 billion annually.

“If the minister should actually set a target in terms of by how much he would like to bring down the food import bill… we can actually measure it.”

Sagewan called for policy consistency, clear targets, and a market-driven approach to investment.

“Non-energy export diversification is the pathway to sustainable, resilient economic growth,” she said.

“The 2025 budget should explicitly prioritise the non-energy exports. It should allocate resources and incentives for manufacturing, the digital agro-processing and tourism export. It should integrate environmental sustainability and leverage global market trends.”

She said she would not object to the government running a significant deficit if it was used to finance such structural shifts.

“It is what we use the deficit to do that is going to make the difference.”

Hosein signalled the need for medium-term planning and targeted interventions to address three structural weaknesses: low labour force participation, high non-energy fiscal imbalance, and weak foreign exchange generation outside of the energy sector.

“If we could find a way to sustainably increase the labour force participation rate from 54.8 per cent to 70 per cent and maintain the same unemployment rate we have now, I think a lot of our problems will be done,” Hosein said.

He compared such an increase to boosting natural gas production by nearly a third.

He also urged the government to aim at reducing the non-energy fiscal deficit to below $5 billion and to reorient production toward tradable sectors.

“We cannot take the HSF (Heritage and Stabilisation Fund) for recurrent expenditure. The terrible error that the last minister of finance made (was) that he borrowed heavily to fuel recurrent expenditure. We have to move away from that now,” he said.

Hosein warned that short-term fixes without strategic direction could trap the economy in stagnation.

“Whatever we do now counts, and if five years goes wrong the low-level equilibrium trap will be so deep it will be very, very difficult to come out of.”

The three economists converged on several themes, including the need for consistency across budgets, structural reforms to reduce energy dependence, and a focus on competitiveness and foreign exchange generation.

All agreed that the new government’s first budget is a defining moment.

Tewarie framed the stakes bluntly, saying, “People know the economic and financial situation is bad, but they want solutions, action, solutions, and they want fairness and compassion.

“The budget will be a signal of whether change is going to happen and whether the government is willing to make the needed shifts.”