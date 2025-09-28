Daren Sammy banks on left-handed pair to anchor Windies vs India's spin in Test series

West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze. PHOTO COURTESY PAKISTAN CRICKET BOARD MEDIA -

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes the reintroduction of top and middle order batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze into the maroon’s Test team will help anchor their batting against India’s valued spin attack in the upcoming two-match series, which bowls off in Ahmedabad on October 2.

The duo’s recall was described as vital by the all-formats coach, as he credited their defensive technique and ability to occupy the crease as key in subcontinental conditions.

Sammy confirmed both batsmen were recalled with the expectation that they can bring the kind of grit and technical discipline required to blunt India’s world-class spinners, led by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

“Our opening (batsman) spot has been a bother for us over the last two years,” Sammy said. “Tagenarine, with the role that is required from one of the openers, is a big candidate for that type of role. The ability to bat long periods and score runs, just like Kraigg Brathwaite did for us in the past. Alick brings that skill set in the middle or in the top four, where his technique allows him to play both spin and pace, especially in the conditions.”

Sammy added that Chanderpaul has been encouraged to mirror the patience and endurance of legendary anchors of the past, such as his father Shivnarine. He wants “Tage” to make the most of the new ball and help the Windies set a solid foundation in which the team can build on.

“That new ball is very important. I’ve told him, one end of the batting line-up or the batting order is the rock. Something (Rahul) Dravid did, something Shiv, his father, did for us for a long time. Hopefully he could do that at the top and try to get bowlers of the opposition in their third and fourth spells.”

Athanaze, meanwhile, is expected to bring composure in the middle with his ability to rotate strike and build partnerships, both especially crucial against spin.

Sammy said that West Indies had studied New Zealand’s recent success in India (3-0 Test series win in October 2024), and one major lesson was how the Black Caps’ batsmen managed to occupy the crease despite India’s bowlers still taking wickets.

“One of the things that New Zealand did very well was the average versus spin in that series. Yes, Jadeja and the others got wickets, but the average at which they got the wickets allowed partnerships and it’s something that we as batters have to do here against the Indian bowling line-up. Alick coming back brings that experience.”

Historically, the odds are stacked against the visitors, with the West Indies last winning a Test series in India in 1983, 42 years ago, when they dominated a six-match contest 3-0, with three matches drawn.

Since then, India have built an imposing home record, and prior to late 2024 against the Kiwis, they had gone 12 years without losing a Test series at home. Sammy believes the New Zealand victory can serve as a tactical blueprint and a source of belief.

“India is very difficult to beat at home. But mindset determines the skill set. If you come here with the attitude that we’re playing against India and we can’t win, then we’re already defeating the purpose of us being here. The mindset must be a winning mindset.”

“We’ve studied all the things that New Zealand did right. The roles that were played, the different areas that they bowled and the way the batsmen, the skill set required, and that was successful against India. We will take inspiration from all of that. But I think the biggest inspiration comes from within our own self, the belief that we are here to compete and win.”

The squad touched down in India last week and quickly got to work, focusing on recovery from travel before moving into specific skills training.

Several maroon players have been active in shorter formats, on the heels of the just concluded CPL, and Sammy expects that recent playing time will aid their readiness. The priority in the days leading up to the first Test, he stressed, is fine-tuning their red-ball approach.

And while the batting is reinforced, the bowling unit has been dealt a setback with the absence of fast bowler Shamar Joseph, owing to injury.

“Shamar is a big blow. Watching him play in the CPL final and watching him bowl 145 kph, I was really hoping that he would be here. But that’s something we can’t control.”

Joseph’s spot has gone to 23-year-old seamer Johann Layne, who Sammy described as raw but promising.

“Johann Layne, young fast bowler, tall, had a good first-class season, very talented. The work we saw him put in during the camp in Barbados before the Australia series and during the Australia series, Ravi Rampaul been working very closely with him. He’s not a Shamar Joseph, but he has an opportunity to create his own legacy when he gets an opportunity.”

WI vs India Test teams:

WEST INDIES: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

INDIA: Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, N Jagadeesan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper).