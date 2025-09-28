Cop resigns over handling of mother's death

FOUND DEAD: Shelawaithie "Meera" Bedasse. -

Police Constable Russell Bedasse says he is done with the police service, having dropped off his badge at the Cedros Police Station on September 26.

He said his decision stemmed from the police's handling of his mother's death.

Bedasse, of Coromandel Village in Cedros, first announced his decision in a now-viral social media video, saying he had handed in his badge.

He recalled telling officers on duty: "I do not want part of this entity again."

He said he asked them to book him in as a police officer and book him out as a civilian. According to Bedasse, the next day, the police came to his home to collect his uniform.

"They could not come to look for my mother. They could not come when she was missing. But, (they) come for the uniform," he vented.

The body of his mother, Shelawathie Bedasse, 57, was found at Clifton Hill beach, Point Fortin, on September 24, the morning after she was reported missing.

The grandmother of two had left home on September 23 for work at a variety store in Point Fortin. However, shortly after arriving around 8. 30 am, she complained of feeling unwell and told co-workers she was going home to rest.

Police investigators believe she may have taken her own life, as her body was discovered with a length of rope around her neck.

But, her son insists she was murdered, and has alleged corruption within the police service.

Last week, her body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy, but was later referred to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

On September 28, Bedasse told Newsday, "They (police) came on early Saturday and informed me that they came on instructions to collect my items of kit. I told them no problem.

"When I dropped off the badge, I did tell them that correspondence and kits were to follow. I would have dropped the kit and a written resignation letter together, probably today or tomorrow."

He has been an officer for 11 years.

Bedasse also questioned the way police treated the case.

"So if someone is shot in the head and the body is found at sea, does it mean the person died by drowning? We don't know if my mother was taken to Clifton Hill. Police should not be treating with this case with tunnel vision. That is what the police did on the scene. When I went, I looked at the surroundings."

He said he believed his colleagues might try to brand him as rebellious because of his stance.

As of the afternoon of September 28, he said, not one senior officer had reached out to extend condolences.

On his future, he said he would be "walking by faith and not by sight."

Senior police sources, however, said their investigation suggested the woman died by suicide. An autopsy is expected to be done during the week.

Calls and messages to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro went unanswered. Investigations are ongoing.