CoP commends 30 cops, three promoted

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THIRTY police officers were commended and three others promoted at a ceremony at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on September 26.

Addressing the officers, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro reflected on his first 100 days as commissioner noting he had seen extraordinary examples of courage and service from within the ranks during that time.

Guevarro, 49, was approved to become TT’s Commissioner of Police (CoP) by the House of Representatives on June 13.

He praised the men and women in the TTPS who he said had stood tall, acted with honour, and carried the institution through its challenges.

“I have seen officers step into danger without hesitation, resolve conflict with wisdom and uplift communities with compassion. I have seen the best of what policing can be, and imagine we ent done yet. We going right down till we lie down.”

He said those being recognised had turned difficult moments into defining ones and helped make the uniform “not a symbol of authority, but one of trust.”

“You have answered my call to remove deadly weapons from our streets, and place those responsible for them behind bars and in court.”

Guevarro told the awardees their service had not gone unnoticed, saying they had embodied the values of integrity, professionalism and resilience.

He emphasised that commendations were earned, not handed out lightly.

“They are earned in the field. In the silence of long nights, in the heat of confrontation, and in the quiet dignity of doing the right thing when no one is around to see it.”

Guevarro also gave letters of promotion to three officers, including two members of the TTPS band and Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk.

Speaking with the media during a Q&A session before the ceremony, Guevarro explained that the organisation was constrained by ongoing court matters but was doing what it can to ensure promotions are not halted.

“We are now utilising the residual list that exists that have not gone the way of the court.

“The majority of all police promotions right now are stymied because of matters before engaging the courts. So as soon as those matters are determined in the court, we will be able to continue in our processes.”

TT Police Service Social Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson brought greetings on behalf of the association and said such occasions were important for boosting morale and showing appreciation to the men and women of the service.

“We often respond to criticism by members of the public, and we don’t engage in actively boosting the morale of our officers, encouraging them, preparing them for success,” Dickson said. “So ventures of this nature, wholeheartedly, the association feels very elated to be part of the proceedings.”

He told officers their success came with greater expectations and urged those promoted to embrace the challenges of higher office.

“The organisation itself is going through transformation and you are part of that transformation.

He added, “A lot is expected of you and that expectation means more responsibility. More responsibility means more sacrifice, and with more sacrifice, it means the delivery must equate in terms of what you do both.”