Citizens speak out: Mixed views on Guevarro's first 100 days in office

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THERE have been mixed reviews to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro’s performance during his first 100 days on the job.

A Newsday poll on September 27 gauging citizens’ views on Guevarro’s performance as top cop over the past three months, revealed that while many people feel safer than they did before be assumed office on June 18, some are still wary of the country’s crime situation.

Others said the Police Commissioner needed more time for his strategies to unfold.

“With him being CoP, he will make headway. He does not have a magic wand,” one man posted.

Another said, “To be fair he must be given more time but we are headed in the right direction. Feeling safe will naturally speak for itself in time, hopefully soon.”

A female poster said, “Give him time. So far, so good.”

Another responded, “Well done to our commissioner. Great job!”

Many people applauded Guevarro’s stewardship thus far.

“Yes, plenty have been done. CoP you are doing a great job. And may God give you the strength and knowledge to continue,” one woman responded.

“The crime rate went down. I will say, ‘yes’ in these three months,” another woman said.

One man said he felt a lot safer because “I went to the beach last night and make a cook, first time in eight years.”

Another said Guevarro was “way better than Erla (former police commissioner Erla Christopher).”

One poster referred to the commissioner as “a boss” while another kept an open mind.

“He has the will to make things change. He also has age on his side.”

Several people who commented felt Guevarro made little or no impact.

“Absolutely nothing has changed. These critical positions should be apolitical and assigned to the individual with the highest and strongest qualifications,” a man said.

Another man said he “does not feel safe before him nor after,” while another considered him a failure.

One poster said Guevarro made no impact “because the policies and procedures are the same and the attitude of the TTPS personnel are the same.”

A female poster said while she did not feel safer, “because we are all at risk out there, I feel a sense of comfort knowing I have a commissioner of police who is fearless and knows exactly what he is doing.

“He is very educated and articulate in all his speeches. We await for the best results.”