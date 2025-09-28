Chaguanas chamber urges action as Johnny Abraham tipped to lead NOC

FLASHBACK: Retired Snr Supt Johnny Abraham and then-opposition leader, now Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC anti-crime town hall meeting at the La Joya Sporting Complex, St Joseph, in January. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

BALDATH MAHARAJ, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), expressed cautious anticipation and high expectations regarding the impending appointment of retired Snr Supt Johnny Abraham to lead the National Operations Centre (NOC).

"The business community in central Trinidad, which is constantly battling the fallout from crime, views this move as a critical opportunity for a strategic reset," Maharaj told Newsday.

"Mr. Abraham's reputation as a no-nonsense and highly operational police veteran suggests the government is serious about injecting decisive action into national security co-ordination."

He highlighted that CCIC's stance is clear, and that it needs immediate results, "not just a strong-sounding appointment."

"Our core demand is that he leverage the NOC's position to deliver two things: significantly improve the rapid response capabilities of the E999 Command Centre, a direct lifeline for businesses under attack, and implement effective co-ordination that leads to the disruption of organised crime affecting our commercial districts," Maharaj said by phone.

"We are watching closely, and the success of his tenure will be measured by whether businesses feel a tangible reduction in insecurity on the ground."

Abraham, 68, last worked in the Central Division a decade ago.

Maharaj added: "The time for deliberation is past, it is time for the NOC to become the decisive force needed to protect the nation's commerce."

On September 26, a Newsday team visited the streets of Chaguanas to listen to people's views.

Sherelle Kadoo remembers Abraham for keeping crime low in the division.

"He was always present. With regards to dealing with crime on a national level, I think he may have some insight or ideas on how to go about changing things around."

"But we need more than just his experience. We need more people like him to work with him. He by himself cannot make a change."

Ashok Ramoutar said the entire justice system needs fixing.

"He could do as much as he could, but he alone cannot change that."

He added that too many "hardened criminals," although charged, are out on bail.

Ramoutar recalled that when Abraham was the head of the Central Division, crime rates were down there.

"I know some criminals will be afraid now that he is back to deal with crime. Back then, he was a no-nonsense person. He used a different approach."

At Main Road in Chaguanas, a man identified as "Mr Talk to Meh Nice" believes Abraham has a 50-50 chance in the fight against crime.

"Yin and yang, good and bad, that is how the world is. The system has no love for anyone," he said.

He suggested that police should be using body cameras at all times when carrying out their duties.

He added, "I know that will never happen because the system is too corrupt."

A man who identified himself only as Frank explained that Abraham left the service over ten years ago, and many young people may not know him.

Frank added that although Abraham was well-known back then, his name no longer carries the status it once had.

"The young people now have no respect. They fear no one. The fear factor Johnny had has diminished. His name would have said something many years ago. The criminals he would have been fighting against are now old and retired."

He suggested that former police commissioner Gary Griffith might have been a better choice for the job, claiming that Abraham's appointment was a political move.

Street vendor Sheraz Dial recalled Abraham as being a diligent and disciplined officer.

"As a policeman, he was a hard worker. He deserves a fair chance, and he had lots of connections," Dial added.