Bermudez celebrates steelpan history with Crix steelpan tin

Crix steelpan tin. - Photo courtesy Bermudez

Ray Funk

RELEASED in late July, before the start of Steelpan Month, the new Crix steelpan tin is full of Crix crackers, and have been flying off the shelves in stores around TT. It is the latest in a series of limited-edition special tins celebrating Trinidad culture that started just a few years ago. The Steelpan Tin celebrates the fact that large Bermudez biscuit tins were some of the first items used in the evolution back in the 1940s.

When the company came up with the idea for this new special limited edition Crix tin, they contacted steelpan historian Kim Johnson author of several books on pan including his noted The Illustrated History of Pan to advise on their design. Senior Brand Manager Lynmarie Boodasingh notes, “We reached out to Kim in terms of helping us with the history because … it was important for us that the timeline that we came up with was correct.” The images on the tin represent the history of pan as you turn it round and they come with a written commentary in several panels of text. The company also created a 30 second promotional animated video bringing to life the images on the tin which is available on social media.

The Bermudez Biscuit Company has been around in Trinidad for over 100 years started by two Venezuelan brothers who had migrated to Trinidad after one of the brothers saw a wood burning oven at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris. From small beginnings, the company has grown and now has offices in Jamaica and Barbados with distributors throughout the Caribbean with their lines of crackers and cookies with the Crix cracker being the best known and most successful of their products.

Just a few years ago, Bermudez Biscuit started a series of limited editionew and fun.”

In 2023 to celebrate 100 years of Crix biscuits, they issued a square Carnival tin with images of traditional mas like moko jumbies, blue devils, and fancy sailors. Last year, they created a bright red delivery truck (with wheels that move) that proved popular with kids and again had cheery images of traditional mas. But this year’s is proving the most popular and plans are underway for a second printing.

The Steelpan tin was launched with large amount brought in and brisk sales have caused Bermudez Biscuit to order another big shipment to make the Steelpan Tins available for 2026 Carnival when many pan fans from around the world invade Trinidad and will, no doubt, want this as a souvenir to carry home.

Meanwhile, the next limited-edition Crix tin is still a secret!