Bandits on bikes strike in Couva

- File photo

COUVA police are searching for three men who robbed an 18-year-old at gunpoint while he was walking near his home in Dow Village Settlement.

The incident occurred around 2.20 pm on September 26, as the victim was walking along a track leading to Fourth Street.

According to police reports, three men—one armed with a gun—accosted him. The gunman pointed the weapon at the victim while the other two accomplices demanded his valuables.

One of the unarmed suspects struck the victim on the head, causing him to fear for his life.

The bandits stole an iPhone 14 valued at $6,000, $1,857 in cash, and a pair of headphones valued at $150.

The suspects fled the scene on two bicycles along the same track.

No arrests have been made.

PC Moralie is continuing the investigation.