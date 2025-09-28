Appeal Court dismisses Udecott's appeal over $1.8m award to ex-employee

AN appeal filed by the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) has been dismissed with the Appeal Court upholding a $1.8 million compensation award to a former employee who was dismissed under what the Industrial Court ruled were “harsh and oppressive” circumstances.

The case centred on Sherma Ramoutar-Boodoo, whose termination in 2016, had previously been challenged by the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW). The Industrial Court awarded her $1,837,618 after determining she was unfairly dismissed.

Udecott initially contested the finding but later narrowed its appeal to challenge only the compensation sum.

The appellate panel, comprising Justices Mark Mohammed, Ronnie Boodoosingh and James Aboud, ruled that Section 10(6) of the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) bars appeals on findings of “harsh and oppressive” dismissal or the compensation awarded in such cases.

The judges noted that while Section 10(3) requires the Industrial Court to act in fairness and equity, its decisions on remedies are largely insulated from review.

Justice Boodoosingh, delivering the judgment, held that appellate courts may only intervene in rare cases where there is no supporting evidence or where errors in law undermine natural justice. The court found no such issues in this case, affirming that the Industrial Court had acted within its jurisdiction.

“In this jurisdiction, it is for the Industrial Court, in the exercise of its specialised jurisdiction, to define, develop and prescribe what are the principles and practices of good industrial relations.”

In deciding the appeal, Boodoosingh noted the Industrial Court’s findings and analysis of Ramoutar-Boodoo’s dismissal were “careful, detailed and justified.”

“There was clear and abundant evidence of the harsh and oppressive dismissal and the egregious conduct by Udecott’s officials in how the worker was treated.

“Such conduct alone would patently explain the need for a high award to be made.

“From the evidence, much of which the court summarised and referred to, a more unjustified and egregious dismissal would be hard to find. The circumstances of this case have been set out at length above because it demonstrated how utterly unfair the process utilised by Udecott, a public corporation, was, and it also showed how unjustified the dismissal was.

“There was virtually nothing redeeming, on the record, to be said on Udecott’s behalf.”

Boodoosingh added, “The court’s judgment demonstrated understanding of the evidence and represented a careful, step-by-step articulation of the rationale for its decision.”

Kerwyn Garcia, SC, Nirad Samnadda-Ramrekersingh and Vishma Jaisingh represented Udecott, while Anthony Bullock appeared for the NUGFW.