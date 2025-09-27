TUCO AGM postponed

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president Ainsley King, right, and PRO Rondell Donawa. Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM), which was supposed to be held on September 27, due to a lack of quorum.

TUCO PRO Rondell Donawa told Newsday the organisation’s constitution called for the attendance of one third of financial members to hold the meeting. At the moment, that would constitute about 130 members, but only around 100 showed up at the Queen’s Park Savannah’s VIP Lounge, Port of Spain, including all 13 executives.

He said although the constitution allowed the meeting to be postponed after an hour without a quorum, the general council waited two hours to officially adjourn the meeting around 11 am.

“Due to the nature of the circumstances around which the meeting was called, we needed to have the quorum to proceed. We are constitutionally due to have an AGM and, because of the fact there are a lot of questions that have to be answered and we have to report to the membership, we have to have the constituted quorum to make decisions.”

A TUCO statement on August 18 said the treasurer’s report for 2024-25, zonal reports, annual budget and a draft of constitution and general business were on the agenda. However, it is believed the executive was also supposed to address several troubling issues raised over the past few months.

Members previously complained about the organisation's operations and disbursement of funds, and there were allegations that executives paid themselves $100,000 each to abstain from participating in the National Calypso Monarch competition.

A new date for the AGM has not yet been decided because, as Donawa explained, the TUCO general council first had to meet to put forward a new date and the members had to be given 21 days notice to attend.