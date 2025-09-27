'Saints' claw back to draw with SSFL holders Fatima; 'Pres' stay perfect

Fatima College Phillip Nelson runs with the ball as St Mary's College's Khaleil Serrette vies for possession during the SSFL premiership division match, on September 27, at St Mary's Grounds, St Clair. - Lincoln Holder

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division holders Fatima College (ten points) dropped their first points of the season on September 27 when they were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow northern outfit St Mary's College (11 points) at Serpentine Road in St Clair.

On a day when leaders Naparima College (12 points) were inactive as their match with San Juan North Secondary has been postponed to next month, Fatima just missed the chance to go level with "Naps" on 12 points as they gave up a two-goal first-half lead against coach Cornell Glen's St Mary's team. The reigning champs took the lead after just two minutes when flanker Josiah Fernandes found the back of the net, with national youth midfielder Seth Hadeed doubling the lead in the 37th minute.

For the second time this season, though, the "Saints" showed their fighting qualities on home soil and battled back to get a share of the spoils – just as they did against Queen's Royal College two weeks ago to eke out a 2-2 draw. The St Mary's fightback started just before the halftime interval as Joshua Miguel scored in the 44th minute, with Jaylon Manswell then bagging a dramatic equaliser in the 83rd minute to ensure that Glen's team maintained their early unbeaten run.

With three wins and two draws from their first five matches, St Mary's are now third on the 16-team table, with Fatima in fourth.

Presentation College (San Fernando) have had a good start to the campaign in their own right and they got their fourth win in as many matches when they beat Malick Secondary 4-1 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. With the result, "Pres" moved level on points with rivals Naparima, with the latter team holding the edge on the standings due to a superior goal difference.

At Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin, reigning national intercol champions St Benedict's College (six points) got back to winning ways after back-to-back losses when they defeated Scarborough Secondary 3-1. Winger Camron Burke scored a brace, with playmaker Josiah Ochoa scoring the other goal to lift Benedict's from tenth to seventh.

At QRC Grounds in St Clair, hosts QRC (ten points) moved from sixth to fifth when they got a 2-1 victory over Arima North Secondary (five points). Jasai Theophilus gave QRC the lead in the 13th minute, with Jordan Grant doubling the lead for the Royalians on the hour mark. Arima pulled a goal back in the 84th minute through Jaquan Aguilleria, but it was a mere consolation as they were bumped down one spot to eighth.

At the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, St Anthony's College got their first win in only their second match this season when they whipped the newly promoted Carapichaima East Secondary 4-1. Kanye Glasgow and Mordecai Ford scored for the "Westmoorings Tigers" in the first half, with two goals being added in the second half as last season's Central zone championship division winners were handed a fifth straight loss this season. Carapichaima slipped to the foot of the table with the defeat.

Meanwhile, in an all-Trinity battle in Moka, Maraval, Trinity East jumped from 16th to 13th when they beat Trinity College Moka 2-1. Dexter Croal and Kymani Nicholls scored the goals for Trinity East as they got their first victory of the campaign to end a four-game losing run which saw them conceding 19 goals in their first four games. After a 4-1 win on the opening day of the season, Trinity Moka have now been dealt four straight losses and sit in 12th spot.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*4*4*0*0*15*1*14*12

Presentation (Sando)*4*4*0*0*12*2*10*12

St Mary's College*5*3*2*0*19*6*13*11

Fatima*4*3*1*0*11*6*5*10

QRC*5*3*1*1*9*8*1*10

St Augustine*4*2*2*0*6*4*2*8

St Benedict's*4*2*0*2*9*6*3*6

Arima North*5*1*2*2*9*10*-1*5

San Juan North*3*1*1*1*6*7*-1*4

Signal Hill*2*1*0*1*8*4*4*3

St Anthony's College*2*1*0*1*5*4*1*3

Trinity Moka*5*1*0*4*8*15*-7*3

Trinity East*5*1*0*4*4*20*-16*3

Scarborough*5*0*2*3*6*15*-9*2

Malick*4*0*1*3*4*11*-7*1

Carapichaima East*5*0*0*5*5*16*-11*0