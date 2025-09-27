Ministry: Tourism, a key pillar of economic development

The Paramin lookout. - Anjani Ganase

THE Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism is seeking to transform the tourist industry into a central driver of the economy in both Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release to commemorate World Tourism Day, on September 27, the ministry said tourism is “no longer on the sidelines of national development, economic diversification and sustainable progress. It is a key pillar.”

The theme of this year’s observance is Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.

The ministry said during the transformation it will continue to give highest regard to protecting, respecting and promoting the country’s natural and built environments – beaches, forests, cultural and heritage sites.

It added transformation must be inclusive at all levels, especially in underserved and rural communities.

“We seek to expand tourism across the country, to diversify local economies and create real, sustainable opportunities for people where options have long been limited. Small and medium-sized businesses are at the heart of this transformation,” the ministry said.

“Through training and capacity building, we are helping entrepreneurs turn local, authentic products and experiences into export-ready offerings. The long-term vision for these entrepreneurs is the export of their indigenous and bespoke products and services regionally and internationally.

The ministry also recognised the tourism industry’s its multifaceted, multi-sectoral and interconnected nature, saying its new and refreshed policy direction covers the entire economic value chain. It includes transportation, food and beverage, agriculture, sport, creative industries, culture and the arts and health.

“We are making a special effort to tap into high-potential tourism niches-including sport tourism, ecotourism, community-based tourism, medical and educational tourism, and business tourism.

“These markets offer strong returns and bring new life into our tourism landscape. The ministry envisions leveraging these niche markets to energise and diversify the tourism industry, creating exciting new opportunities and growth pathways.”

During the period January 2025 to June 2025, the ministry said, there has been an increase of approximately 12 per cent arrivals (20,873) in Trinidad and Tobago compared to the same period in 2024.

It attributed the increase to a leveraging of the country’s natural and cultural assets to attract year-round visitors.

“From our world-renowned festivals to the highest density of leatherback turtle nesting sites in the world, to over 480 bird species-Trinidad and Tobago has what the world wants to see and experience, 365 days a year.

“Our growing focus on the MICE market (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions), especially for small and medium sized business travel groups, positions us as a key hub for regional and international connectivity.”

Recognising the importance of world-class infrastructure in facilitating an enhanced visitor experience, the ministry said upgrades have been planned for the Paramin Lookout, La Brea Pitch Lake Facility, Fort George, Las Cuevas Beach Facility, Lopinot Historical Complex, Manzanilla Beach Facility, Maracas Beach Facility, Vessigny Beach Facility, among others.

“Well-maintained infrastructure, better service, cleaner, safer, and more beautiful settings means a superior visitor experience-and stronger global competitiveness.”

To generate growth, it said it was actively attracting local and international investment.

“Investment flows in both tourism-specific infrastructure (such as hotels, land and sea ports, and sites and attractions) and broader infrastructure (including digital connectivity, reliable energy, public utilities and transportation networks) is crucial to maintain Trinidad and Tobago's attractiveness and competitiveness.”

Therefore, the ministry said beyond its direct investment in the sector, proactive efforts will be focused on attracting local and international investors with the intention of securing investment in the tourism sector.

It said technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), has profoundly transformed the tourism sector by enhancing personalisation, operational efficiency and customer service.

“The Ministry is integrating AI to improve service delivery and drive innovation. We will continue to explore possibilities of integrating AI in our systems and processes. We also encourage the tourism sector to embrace these tools to enhance and elevate the quality and appeal of their products and services, in a rapidly changing global market.”

The ministry said it intends to create a tourism ecosystem that is modern, inviting, resilient, sustainable and investment-ready.