Warner willshow them
THE EDITOR: I am overjoyed that extradition proceedings against Jack Warner were permanently stayed by the High Court.
Finally, this vindictive, political charge against our former hard-working minister has vanished, and it's only a matter of time before he returns to a substantive post in the present government.
I also expect the wicked and contrived charges against the FIFA former vice-president to disappear. Warner will show them who is "real man" and stroll into the US Embassy on Mali Street, Port of Spain.
ER LEE
San Fernando
