UWI welcomes 29 new officers, enhances campus security

Director of UWI, St Augustine campus security Noel Corbett, centre, and Sgt Courtney Fergusson, right, inspect new recruits during the UWI Estate Police passing out parade at UWI SPEC. PHOTO COURTESY THE UWI -

THE Estate Police at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus recently welcomed 29 new officers at a passing-out parade, which marked the end of a three-month training period for the first batch of the 2025 recruits, as part of the university's continued commitment to enhancing safety and security across the campus.

A release said the military-styled parade with its drills and co-ordinated precision, allowed the officers to demonstrate the months of rigorous discipline, training and endurance that prepared them to take on the mantle of safeguarding the university community.

The passing-out ceremony was held at the the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre (UWI-SPEC) and new officers were enlisted as part of a highly competitive recruitment drive held on March 15 and 16 at the JFK auditorium.

Their addition not only strengthens the existing security force on campus but also emphasises the university’s proactive approach to safeguarding students, staff and visitors, while ensuring that the campus remains a secure environment.

In addition to keeping the campus community safe, the UWI Estate Police also has responsibility for protecting the university’s assets.

Operations of the unit include conducting regular patrols throughout the campus to detect and deter crime, while maintaining a visible presence and providing a timely response to any incidents or emergencies as the first responders.

Attending the parade were campus registrar Dr Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill, deputy principal Prof Derek Chadee and director of campus security Noel Corbett, along with other UWI officials, the recruits' parents, spouses and other well-wishers.

Delivering the valedictory address, trainee officer Tsyan Selvon reflected on the demanding physical activities that shaped the training period, noting this was instrumental in preparing the cohort to serve the campus with confidence and discipline.

Selvon, who was also honoured as the Most Outstanding Female, said, “The first few weeks tested us in ways we never imagined.

"Every challenge, built resilience as we learnt endurance, discipline, and above all, mental fortitude and physical strength. We encouraged one another; we pushed through the tough mornings, and where some were tempted to quit, the unity of the group carried us through.”

The Estate Police’s training supervisory team which included Estate Police Sgts Courtney Ferguson and Oba Peru, Estate Police Corporal Alistar Moonessar and Estate Police Constables Avral John, Kelly Ramai-Sahadeo and Kimberly Maloney-Jaggessar, were also highly commended by the new recruits.

Training instructors also included Major Sarwan Boodram, Sunita Ali, Marlon Robinson, Lystra Sebro and Cpl Kevon Beatrice.

"Our instructors, in their unforgettable ways, carried us through. It didn’t take me long to realise that the lessons and drills weren’t only about becoming an estate police officer; they were life lessons that would stay with us far beyond the walls that enclose this campus," Selvon said.

The passing-out parade dovetails with the campus’s comprehensive safety and security framework which includes the 24/7 800-SAFE toll-free hotline, extensive CCTV surveillance, security escorts at night, a reliable shuttle service and strong partnerships with both private security and the TTPS.