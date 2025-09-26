US Embassy opens barbershop, gives ex-incarcerated second chance

US Embassy Acting Public Affairs officer Leo Page-Blau receives a haircut from Kelvin Willams, one of the formerly incarcerated who will be working at the Foreign Exchange barbershop in Diego Martin. -

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Charlie J Franta III has officially opened Foreign Exchange, a barbershop that not only offers free haircuts but provides a viable employment opportunity and skill for formerly incarcerated individuals.

In a media release on September 25, the US Embassy said the barbershop, which is based in Diego Martin, helps increase citizen security by equipping formerly incarcerated individuals with marketable skills, helping them secure stable employment and reducing the risk of recidivism.

The US Embassy said it partnered with the non-profit Incarceration Nations Network (INN) and the prison service to establish the barbershop. The embassy invested US$18,000 to fund barbering courses for 15 youths incarcerated at the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre, and ten formerly incarcerated adults, and to provide essential equipment and supplies.

The Foreign Exchange barbershop will offer free haircuts to the public and train formerly incarcerated individuals in barbering.

Franta said, “The US Embassy is proud to support this initiative that makes America stronger by reducing recidivism. By providing career alternatives to formerly incarcerated individuals, we hope to reduce crime, improve citizen security, and make TT, and the Caribbean, safer and more secure.”

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Elvin Scanterbury and senior leaders of the prison service also attended the opening.