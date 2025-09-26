TT Mortgage Bank, prison union sign MoU

TT Mortgage Bank acting CEO Brent Mc Fee, left, shakes the hand of Gerard Gordon, president of the Prison Officers’ Association, at an MoU signing on September 26 in Port of Spain. -

The TT Mortgage Bank Ltd (TTMB) and the Prison Officers’ Association signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 26, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to affordable mortgage financing, financial literacy, and investment opportunities for prison officers and their families.

The signing ceremony, held at TTMB’s head office at Albion Court, Port of Spain, brought together senior representatives from both organisations, including Brent Mc Fee, acting Chief Executive Officer of TTMB, and Gerard Gordon, president of the Prison Officers’ Association. The event was attended by members of both institutions, and featured remarks, a ceremonial signing, and a celebratory toast to the partnership.

“This MoU is a promise to those who serve,” said Mc Fee.

“Prison officers play a vital role in maintaining national security and social order. Through this partnership, TTMB is proud to offer meaningful access to home ownership, financial education, and long-term financial growth.”

Gordon echoed the sentiment, saying, “This agreement is a major step forward for our members. It reflects our commitment to their welfare and opens doors to stability, dignity, and opportunity.”

Under the MoU, TTMB will provide: tailored mortgage packages with preferential terms; financial literacy workshops and outreach programmes; project financing for housing developments and special initiatives; investment opportunities aligned with members’ financial goals; dedicated liaison support for personalised service.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with annual reviews to ensure continued relevance and impact. TTMB said the MoU reflects its evolving role as a comprehensive financial partner, following its strategic merger with Home Mortgage Bank.