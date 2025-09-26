Trinidad and Tobago gets $94m grant from China

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, flanked by her cabinet ministers, speaks to the media at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on September 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago has received a $94 million grant from China for the implementation of mutually agreed projects under an agreement on economic and technical co-operation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the grant on September 26, hours before Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar delivered a speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The grant was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Persad-Bissessar and Chinese ambassador Ren Hongyan, on September 18 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

On September 25, Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs held bilateral discussions with Miao Deyu's, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, China, at the UNGA.

During the bilateral, both countries discussed areas of mutual interest as well as co-operation at a multilateral level between both countries.

The ministry said Persad-Bissessar will hold bilateral discussions with Kuwait Prime Minister, the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, as well as Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.