Trinidad and Tobago Football Association salutes feats of Jereem, Keshorn, TKR

TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Grevic Alvarado

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards has hailed the recent achievements of track and field stars Jereem Richards and Keshorn Walcott, as well as the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) team, saying their feats show what TT's athletes are truly capable of on the international stage.

At the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan on September 18, Walcott won men's javelin gold with a season's best throw of 88.16 metres, with Richards following that up less than two hours later with a national-record clocking of 43.72 seconds to cop silver in the men's 400-metre final. It was a redemption run for Richards who just missed out on bronze at the Paris Olympics, while Walcott's golden throw saw him taking his spot atop the javelin world once again after winning Olympic gold at the London 2012 games.

On September 21, the Nicholas Pooran-led TKR team copped an unprecedented fifth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title when they defeated rivals Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2025 finale at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

As part of the National Rewards and Incentives Framework sports policy, Walcott and Richards will receive $500,000 and $250,000 respectively for their stunning performances at the world champs, with the former also being named a sports ambassador. Meanwhile, members of the TKR team were awarded with Chaconia Medal (Gold) for their 2025 CPL exploits, with captain Pooran and former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard also being named sports ambassadors – joining new TKR coach Dwayne Bravo who was named as a sports ambassador earlier in the month.

"We salute Keshorn Walcott, who once again brought pride to the red, white and black by capturing gold at the World Championships, and Jereem Richards, whose stellar performance earned him the silver medal," Edwards said, via a TTFA release on September 24.

"Their dedication, discipline and world-class excellence continue to inspire us all."

For TKR, it was their first title since their unbeaten run to the 2020 trophy and added to titles from the 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"We also celebrate TKR on their triumphant capture of the 2025 CPL title. Their success is a reminder of the power of teamwork, resilience and belief," Edwards said.

"These achievements...remind us that success is not only possible but expected when we commit ourselves fully. They have lifted our people with pride and belief. Together, we all continue striving towards a continuous wave of inspiration and unity."

The release said the TTFA remains committed to building football in TT to the highest possible level.