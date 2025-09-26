Tourism Secretary Zorisha Hackett 'providing support' to Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris

THA Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris. -

Temporary Secretary in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation (DOTCAT) Zorisha Hackett has broken her silence on her appointment as joint secretary of the division.

Speaking to the media on September 26 in Calder Hall, Hackett acknowledged there being no precedent for having two secretaries managing the same division, but said it was 100 per cent legal and would help the THA in its hosting of October carnival.

She said, “It’s providing support; so both Secretary (Tashia) Burris and myself were provided with that mandate from Chief Secretary (Farley) Augustine in his wisdom, I think, and also the Administrator in DOTCAT.”

She said Burris went on “some approved leave last week,” during which she held the reins on her behalf.

“What is happening now as you would appreciate, this year we really have to get the carnival right and so it’s assistance.”

Although Burris already has the support of Assistant Secretary Niall George, Hackett said the legislation does not give certain authority to him in the portfolio.

“Though extremely hardworking and this is no fault of theirs, our legislation just does not give them the authority to sign off and to provide policy. So what you’re going to have is a secretary assisting a secretary in a division. I think probably there is no precedent for it but it’s actually legal, it’s authorised.

"You have one secretary who can hold two divisions, and you can have two secretaries assisting in a division, especially in a division very diverse as that one.”

She said George will assist both herself and Burris as the division is broadbased and has a lot of work in the tourism segment.

“It’s assistance provided with the technical support and as we’re both in the Executive Council, we’re able to merge and mesh to ensure that this festival (succeeds) – not only the Tobago October carnival, lots of work to be done with destination marketing and everything else as we understand the role of this product and what it does for this economy of Tobago.”

In a post on Facebook on September 20, Burris said she had taken time away from work to celebrate her birthday. The social media post came after the Office of the Chief Secretary announced in a release on September 18, that Hackett was temporarily assigned responsibility for Burris' portfolio as of September 15.

The release said Hackett will continue to serve as Secretary of Education, Research and Technology while assuming the additional portfolio. It neither gave a reason for Burris’ absence nor a time frame for Hackett’s temporary appointment.

At a THA plenary sitting on September 25, Burris said she was still the division's secretary,